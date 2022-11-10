18-year-old arrested in connection with 'broad threat' to New Jersey synagogues

Federal prosecutors said in a statement the suspect used social media to send a manifesto containing a threat to attack a synagogue based on his hatred of Jews. Yasin Ozturk/Getty Images

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with last week’s “broad threat” to synagogues in New Jersey , U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip Sellinger announced Thursday.

Omar Alkattoul, of Sayreville, N.J., was arrested Thursday morning and charged with one count of “transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce,” according to a statement from Sellinger’s office.

Alkattoul is scheduled to appear Thursday afternoon before a U.S. Magistrate judge in federal court in Newark. He faces up a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Sellinger said in a statement that Alkattoul used social media to send a manifesto containing a threat to attack a synagogue based on his hatred of Jews.

"No one should be targeted for violence or with acts of hate because of how they worship,” Sellinger said. "There is nothing the U.S. Attorney’s Office takes more seriously than threats to our communities of faith and places of worship."

According to the criminal complaint , Alkattoul sent someone a link to a document entitled "When Swords Collide," which he allegedly said was "in the context of an attack on Jews." Alkattoul said he had been writing the manifesto "a long time ago," according to the complaint.

Alkattoul allegedly discussed a plan to kill as “an act of revenge” for the death of Muslims, the complaint states.

Less than 24 hours after the FBI warned of the “broad threat” to synagogues in New Jersey , the agency said in a brief statement last Friday that it had identified the source of the threat “who no longer poses a danger to the community,” but did not say anyone had been arrested at the time.