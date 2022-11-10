ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback JuJu Smith-Schuster was placed in concussion protocol after a nasty hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. Concussions have been front and center in the NFL, most notably earlier in the season when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa demonstrated a fencing response after hitting the back of his head on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. In Week 11, there was another scary incident involving a top player on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Read: Antonio Brown posted text message of Tom Brady calling him out (Photo)

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown has reignited his bizarre feud with Tom Brady, sharing text messages of the Bucs QB calling out his behavior over the last few months. On the surface, the ongoing divorce drama between NFL quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel entrepreneur Giselle Bündchen has been about the dissolution of their decade-plus marriage. the discourse has been gross, the rumors are tabloid fodder,
Coach who caught Aaron Judge 61st HR finally has last laugh at wife’s divorce troll

When Aaron Judge broke his first of two late-season home run droughts on the road in Toronto, there was less fanfare than most expected. The ball didn’t land in a sea of flailing limbs in the left-field seats, nor did it set off an absolute feeding frenzy in the Bronx. Instead, it nestled solidly in the glove of Blue Jays bullpen coach and former minor-league hurler Matt Buschmann, who calmly took it behind the scenes at the Rogers Centre and walked until he saw Zack Britton in the stadium’s underbelly.
