Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
WIBW
Topeka JUMP rallies at cemetery to call attention to Shawnee Co. violence prevention
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka advocacy group calling for action from the county’s district attorney rallied at Topeka cemetery Monday morning. As 13 NEWS explained last week, a group led by Topeka JUMP is calling for a specific violence prevention initiative to be implemented in Shawnee County. They say Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay is breaking his word by forgoing a program called Group Violence Intervention rather than the youth-based Strategies Against Violence Everywhere that Kagay has implemented.
WIBW
Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
WIBW
Dozens attend entrepreneurship breakfast in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several dozen people were on hand for a breakfast Tuesday morning that celebrated entrepreneurship in the Greater Topeka area. About 40 people turned out for the event at the Townsite 16 event space, located at the top of the Townsite Tower at 534 S. Kansas Ave.
WIBW
Interfaith of Topeka brings community together for 42nd annual service
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s faith communities are coming together to share fellowship and thanksgiving, and promote communication, understanding and community. The 42nd annual Interfaith of Topeka Community Thanksgiving Service is this coming Sunday, Nov. 20. Stephanie Schuttera of Temple Beth Shalom visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details.
WIBW
Fundraiser held for families of three girls killed in Oct. crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fundraiser was held at the Woodshed, an events center on Kansas Ave., to raise money to help the families of three girls killed in an October crash. The event, “Remembering Kylie, Laila, and Brooklyn,” kicked off with a motorcycle ride at 9 a.m. Each bike cost $20 and any additional passengers cost $10.
WIBW
Water line, street repair project to close downtown Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line and street repair project will close a downtown Topeka street. On Sunday, Nov. 20, the City of Topeka says that EmCon will begin a large, multi-phase water line and street repair project on SE Quincy St. from 8th to 6th St. The City...
WIBW
Local, state agencies to team up for Thanksgiving Safe Arrival in 2022
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local and state agencies are set to team up for the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival 2022 campaign. The Hiawatha Police Department says that starting on Saturday, Nov. 19, it will join other law enforcement agencies across Kansas - including the Kansas Highway Patrol - in Kansas’ Thanksgiving Safe Arrival traffic enforcement campaign. The campaign is set to end on Monday, Nov. 27.
WIBW
Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a threatening social media post was made about Topeka West High School. Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Topeka West High School administration sent an email to parents to notify families of students that an investigation has opened at the school.
WIBW
60 Kansas children’s adoptions to be finalized during National Adoption Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The adoptions of 60 Kansas children will be finalized during National Adoption Month in November. KVC, a Kansas nonprofit which provides foster care and adoption services on behalf of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, says there are about 113,589 children and teenagers in foster care in the U.S. who need forever families. That number includes around 500 children in Kansas. It said these are kids who have seen abuse, neglect and other serious family challenges bringing a sense of urgency to match them with loving homes.
WIBW
Manhattan American Legion reports $8.1K loss after overnight break-in
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Legion in Manhattan is out around $8,100 after cash was stolen from its ATM and safe and its building was damaged. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. officials were called to the American Legion building at 114 McCall Rd. with reports of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
WIBW
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
WIBW
Brookwood Shopping Center hosts open house for holidays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brookwood Shopping Center in Topeka hosted their annual Holiday Open House, giving local businesses a chance to show their products to patrons looking for holiday gifts for their loved ones. Sales Rep Linda Putnam says this is a big opportunity for local businesses to stand...
WIBW
Fallen Officers Memorial damaged in DUI crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was taken into custody for driving under the influence and running over the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Law Enforcement Center. “It is very difficult to place a monetary value on a sentimental value that the memorial has for all the officers,” said Topeka Police Deputy Chief Jamey Haltom.
WIBW
Victim from Woodland Apartment fire has died
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim that suffered life-threatening injuries from an apartment fire on Thursday, November 10, has died due to his injuries. The Topeka Fire Department announced that Brandon J. Harries, 42, of Topeka, died on Tuesday, November 15. Harries was in an apartment fire that caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage to roughly 10 apartments.
WIBW
Five taken to hospital in Monday morning crash in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after a crash Monday morning in East Topeka. The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. Monday near S.E. 28th and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police at the scene said a gold Jeep sport...
WIBW
TPD identifies woman arrested for Villa West stabbing
WIBW
Crews extinguish house fire early Monday in southeast Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a house fire early Monday in southeast Topeka. The blaze was reported around 7 a.m. at a single-story home in the 1100 block of S.E. 34th Terrace. Topeka Fire Department officials said at the scene that flames and smoke were coming...
WIBW
Washburn Volleyball Watch Party
WIBW
RCPD attempts to identify three suspects in $1K photo theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are attempting to identify three suspects connected to the theft of a $1,000 photo from Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Monday, Nov. 14, with a photo of the three suspects who allegedly stole a $1,000 photo from an Aggieville alley in early November.
WIBW
RCPD searches for arsonist responsible for downtown Manhattan vehicle fire
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for the arsonist responsible for setting a vehicle on fire in downtown Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, officials were called to the 400 block of Poyntz Ave. with reports of arson.
