NEWS CENTER Maine

Teen found dead at Auburn-Lewiston YMCA

AUBURN, Maine — A 15-year-old was found dead at the Auburn-Lewiston YMCA this past Friday. According to a report from the Lewiston Sun Journal, the former Edward Little High School student was found unresponsive on Friday afternoon. Police arrived, but discovered the teen already deceased, the Sun Journal reported.
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Man wanted in connection with Sabattus standoff, multiple warrants

SABUTTUS, Maine (WMTW) - Multiple Maine law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who is the subject of multiple arrest warrants. Sabattus Police Chief Erik Baker says Diego Martinez, 31, is considered armed and dangerous. According to police, Martinez escaped during a standoff with police at a home on...
SABATTUS, ME
rewind1009.com

Waterville teen indicted in ISIS attack plot

A Maine teenager accused of plotting an ISIS-inspired attack has been indicted. Xavier Pelkey of Waterville was charged by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, following his initial indictment in April. Pelkey was indicted for conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and possession of unregistered destructive devices. Pelkey was...
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston teen accused of abusing kitten

LEWISTON, Maine — A teenager has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, for allegedly abusing a kitten. The Lewiston Police Department said in a release Thursday the incident was caught on camera, and the video was shared on social media. The cat, Harlow, is about 5 or...
LEWISTON, ME
B98.5

Search Underway For 2 Men Following Central Maine Traffic Stop

After nearly a week, the search continues for two men who fled from a Wednesday (November 9th) traffic stop. According to the KJ, the incident started on Wednesday when a Maine State Trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-95 near Clinton. Upon running a check on the identity of the occupant, it was discovered that 45 year old Brian Strout was wanted on drug charges.
CLINTON, ME
92 Moose

89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox

While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
AUBURN, ME
The Center Square

Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand

(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Verdict reached in Zachary Borg trial

BANGOR– A verdict was reached today in the trial of Zachary Borg. Borg’s infant daughter suffered an overdose back in July. Investigators who searched the home said they discovered fentanyl in several rooms including the child’s bedroom. He was found guilty of aggravated assault, domestic violence assault,...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Maine nursing graduate earns prestigious award

BANGOR, Maine — Husson University in Bangor announced Monday that Bachelor of Science in Nursing graduate Madison Morano, Class of ‘22, now a second lieutenant in the Army, has received the prestigious Col. Tanya Wahlberg Nurse Cadet Excellence Award. The award is named after a former second brigade...
BANGOR, ME
coast931.com

Police search for missing 16-year-old from Paris, Maine

Police are looking for a missing teen from Oxford County. Benjamin Stanicki, 16, of Paris was reported missing by his parents about two weeks ago. According to CBS 13, he was recently spotted in a 2010 Mazda CX-9 with a Maine vanity plate with the number 2 and the words “IN DEBT.”
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Witnesses douse fiery crash on Maine Turnpike

AUBURN, Maine — A Sabattus man was seriously hurt in a fiery crash on the Maine Turnpike in Auburn Monday. State Police say Richard Kammel, 70, was driving a 2011 Ford Ranger on the highway when he tried to change lanes at mile 77 and hit the back corner of a tractor-trailer.
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Maine man sentenced for crash that killed 3 pedestrians

AUGUSTA, Maine — A man who fell asleep at the wheel and killed three pedestrians in August last year is losing his driver's license for nine years. Robert Santerre, 58, of Chelsea, must also pay $5,000 for a memorial at the scene where the crash happened. Santerre was sentenced...
CHELSEA, ME
The Maine Monitor

70s in November? What fall warming means for Maine

A map from UMaine's Climate Reanalyzer tool shows the difference in sea surface temperatures on Nov. 6, 2022 compared to a 1970-2000 baseline. The dark red in the North Atlantic represents an anomaly of 4-6 degrees Celsius. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental...
MAINE STATE

