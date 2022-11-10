ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox61.com

Bridgeport police searching for suspects in U-Haul catalytic converter thefts

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating after suspects worked together to steal catalytic converters from a U-Haul truck rental at 636 Boston Avenue overnight Monday. Bridgeport Police Detectives obtained video surveillance of three suspects. The suspects worked together for over an hour and were observed traveling...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect in custody after knocking on doors with knife

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 2:30pm, security at 376 Washington Avenue reported to police that a tenant was inside the building and knocking on doors with a knife. The Bridgeport Police along with AMR were dispatched to the scene while residents secured in their apartments. At that time, the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Clerk Shot at New Haven Liquor Store in Stable Condition

A clerk at a New Haven liquor store was shot Saturday evening during a robbery and he is in stable condition after being treated for serious injuries, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Yale Bowl Wine & Spirits liquor store on Derby Avenue at 6:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting and found the clerk, a 53-year-old Wallingford man, had been shot.
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Bridgeport police warn of jury duty phone scam

Bridgeport police are warning people about telephone scammers impersonating officers claiming they are delinquent for jury duty. The scammers claim the victim has an active arrest warrant for jury duty violations and that they need to pay a fine. The calls are fake and are not made from anyone with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Make Fourth Arrest in Winsted Cat Hoarding Case

Winchester police have arrested a fourth person in connection with a cat-hoarding case in June. Lee Manzone, 28, of Torrington was arrested Tuesday. The investigation started on June 13 when police received an anonymous phone call about a sick cat at the home. Officers and animal control responded and there...
WINCHESTER, CT
WTNH

$25,000 reward offered for information on cold case murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police olice are asking for the public’s help to crack a cold case from 2015. Ricardo Rivera was 19 years old when he was shot and killed on Cherry Street in Hartford on Oct. 21, 2015. Authorities are still searching for witnesses and leads. Hartford police are offering a $25,000 […]
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Stand Off Ends Peacefully

2022-11-13@2:29pm–#Bridgeport News: Police said that security at Harborview Towers at 376 Washington Avenue reported that a tenant inside the building was knocking on doors with a knife. The person went back to their apartment and according to a witness, he barricaded himself in. Bridgeport Police said they were successful in convincing him to open the door so they could speak to him. He was placed in custody without incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police ID Man Accused of Hitting 2 Police Cars, Crashing Vehicle in Hamden

Police have identified a man who is accused of hitting two police cars before crashing his vehicle and fleeing on foot in Hamden on Monday. Officers were called to Dixwell Avenue and Palmer Avenue around 3:40 a.m. after getting a report of a suspicious vehicle. When officers approached the vehicle,...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Liquor Store Clerk Shot During Apparent Robbery in New Haven

A liquor store clerk is recovering after he was shot during an apparent robbery in New Haven on Saturday. Officers received a call about someone shot at the Yale Bowl Liquor Store on Derby Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found the store clerk who had...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Unsolved murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police asked the public for any information about an unsolved murder. A man was shot in Hartford on 7 Cherry St. on a Wednesday night October 21, 2015. Ricardo Rivera was 19-years old when he was shot and killed. Hartford police mentioned a $25,000 reward...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bridgeport Police warn of phone scam impersonating officers

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning the public about a financial telephone scam. Police say the callers pose as representatives of Police Departments and falsely assert criminal legal action in exchange for money. Bridgeport Police say they have been notified of multiple telephone calls regarding scammers...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Accused of Hitting 2 Police Cars in Hamden Taken Into Custody

A person who is accused of ramming into two police cars in Hamden early Monday morning has been taken into custody. Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint on Palmer Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities said the driver in the vehicle hit two police cars and took off. No...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Norwalk Police look to identify armed robbers

NORWALK, Conn. (WFSB) - The Norwalk Police Department is asking for help identifying two robbery suspects. At 9:05pm on Tuesday, the Police Department received a call from an employee at a business on Liberty Square who said he was just robbed by two men with handguns. According to the victim,...
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Laundromat Fire

2022-11-13@3:44pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters reporting a fire at Sock Hop Coin Laundry, 2015 Bridgeport Avenue. A fire in one dryer extended to a second dryer. They are making sure the fire did not extend to the the roof. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Homeowner Finds Bullet Hole in Garage Window in Torrington

Police are investigating after a homeowner found a bullet hole in their garage window early Saturday morning. According to police, a homeowner in the area of New Harwinton Road and Persechino Drive found a bullet hole in their garage window and called police in the early morning hours. Investigators said...
TORRINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy