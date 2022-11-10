Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police are looking for your help in locating a missing teenager. They said that on Friday, 14-year-old Reilah Kingara ran away from her home on Roosevelt Avenue. She reportedly left a note behind indicating that she was leaving. Kingara is approximately 5′ tall and weighs...
Man arrested after gun, drugs found outside crowded parking garage in Springfield
A Springfield man is facing firearm and drug charges after police were dispersing a crowded parking garage on Bridge Street.
westernmassnews.com
Greenfield’s new comfort dog reports to first day of duty
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Greenfield Police Department’s new comfort dog Frank reported for his first day on the job Monday. According to Greenfield Police, Frank’s first day involved visiting unsheltered people tp make sure they are prepared for the first snowfall of the season, which is expected for Tuesday.
NBC Connecticut
Man Injured in Hartford Shooting
A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning. Officers were called to an area hospital around 1:20 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. When police arrived, they said they met with a man in his 30s who was suffering from...
2 people shot in separate incidents in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people were shot but expected to recover in separate incidents in Hartford Monday, according to police. At 1:22 a.m., police officers were called to a hospital for a gunshot victim. They found a man in his thirties suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the area of 133 Newfield Avenue, according to Hartford Police.
thisweekinworcester.com
Brookfield Man Indicted for Selling Ghost Guns
WORCESTER - A federal grand jury in Worcester indicted a local man for on Monday on charges related to manufacturing and selling firearms, including ghost guns. Mickie Simmons, 31, of Brookfield, faces charges of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license, dealing firearms without a license and being a felon in possession of ammunition.
westernmassnews.com
Berkshire County police report an increase in car break-ins, stolen vehicles
BECKET, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in several Berkshire County municipalities are warning residents to be on the lookout after they discovered several vehicles Sunday morning that had been stolen. According to Becket Police, they located stolen vehicles, which have since been recovered, Sunday morning. They added that several other vehicles...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to house fire on Grover Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Grover Street Monday night for reports of a house fire. According to Springfield Fire Lieutenant Ryan, no one was injured or hospitalized. However, 16 people were displaced from their homes. There has been no word on what caused the fire. Copyright...
westernmassnews.com
Amherst Town Council passes new motion to rectify incident between police and teens
Crews in Chicopee responded to Champagne Avenue Tuesday evening for reports of a fire. DPW crews preparing for first snowfall of the season. With the first potential snowfall in the forecast, many local DPWs are making sure they’re ready to go.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to fire on Champagne Ave. in Chicopee
Amherst Town Council passes new motion to rectify incident between police and teens. A video clip of that incident went viral this summer, showing an officer saying that the teens do not have rights due to their age, which caused concern in the town. DPW crews preparing for first snowfall...
Newington drug dealer who was part of $1.1M bust sentenced to 10 years
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington drug dealer who was part of a bust where more than $1.1 million in cash was seized will spend a decade in federal prison, according to an announcement Monday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Angel Luis Rodriguez was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to trafficking cocaine. […]
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow teen looking for help getting books published
A special Army All-American jersey was presented Monday at Central High School in Springfield. Red Sox Winter Weekend returning to Springfield in January. The Red Sox Winter Winter Weekend is coming back to Springfield. Getting Answers: Westfield parent pushes for added bus stop. Updated: 6 hours ago. A viewer reached...
Springfield fire on Grover St. leaves 6 people displaced Monday night
A Monday night fire at a Springfield home on Grover Street left six people displaced, according to Springfield Fire Department Captain Drew Piemonte. On Monday at 9 p.m., crews received a report of a fire at a Grover Street residence, Piemonte said Tuesday morning. First responders immediately responded to the fire and doused the flames.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow teen arraigned in connection with deadly crash
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Longmeadow teen was arraigned in court this week for a deadly crash that killed his fellow classmate. Zachary Elfman, 18, is charged with reckless homicide and other crimes connected to a crash on May 7 which claimed the life of Katarina Boskovic and left one other classmate seriously injured.
westernmassnews.com
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured in New Haven Liquor Store Shooting
A person was injured after being shot in New Haven Saturday evening. Officials said it happened around 6:30 at the Yale Bowl Wine and Spirit Shop on Derby Avenue. The extent of the person's injuries are not yet known. Further information pertaining to this investigation wasn't immediately available.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: new coats for kids, No Shave November, and food collections
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Northampton, and Chicopee. In Springfield, one local business is spreading warmth one jacket at a time. Burkhart Pizzanelli, an accounting firm in West Springfield, delivered new coats to 200 Square One children on Monday. The coats were...
americanmilitarynews.com
Connecticut Police arrest man with 402 bags of fentanyl
Police say they arrested a Windsor man Wednesday after they stopped his car on Water Street and found him to have 402 bags of fentanyl that weighed a total of 90 grams. Richard Ortiz was charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics. He was held on a $25,000 bond and arraigned in New London Superior Court on Thursday.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Westfield parent pushes for added bus stop
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom and asked us to help her get answers as she tries to get a bus stop added for her child in Westfield. “Our road has sidewalks and the sidewalks end and then start again, so I’m just worried that in the wintertime, when the grass is filled with snow, and she’ll have nowhere to walk but the road, and people already speed down our street, so she’s already almost been hit by a car on her way home from school,” said Ashley Watt of Westfield.
'We just want justice' | Brother of Hartford homicide victim speaks out
HARTFORD, Conn. — The brother of a recent Hartford homicide victim relived the heartbreaking moments when he learned of his brother's death with FOX61 on Saturday. 23-year-old Manuel Rodriguez was shot and killed on October 27. His older brother Andrew said it's hard to wake up every day knowing Manuel is gone.
Comments / 0