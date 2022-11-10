Read full article on original website
Related
Southwestern Vermont presents “Holiday in The Shires”
The Holiday in the Shires campaign highlights events throughout Southwestern Vermont this holiday season.
miltonindependent.com
‘We’re all in this together:’ ABC Academy in Milton expands from 77 to 107 children, new slots open for summer 2023
In response to the area’s consistent need for child care, ABC Academy has announced it is adding 30 more spots to its pre-school/daycare program. Going from 77 students to 107 students this coming summer, ABC Academy will be growing into every suite in their building on Route 7 in Milton.
mynbc5.com
Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
WCAX
South Burlington woman collecting gifts for the community
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There are children who truly believe in miracles. Or if they believe and pray hard enough, or if they’re good enough. Or if they’re behaving enough, or if they get good enough grades, and to get the reaction,” said Vicky Pierce Mulliss.
‘Northern Nosh’ gives Vermont Jews a taste of tradition
More than 25 volunteers prepared the array of food for Sunday’s festival.
mynbc5.com
Crumbl Cookies to open first Vermont location
WILLISTON, Vt. — A new bakery selling a rotating menu of fresh-baked cookies is set to open in Williston soon. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. A date for the opening was not apparent...
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.
When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
WMUR.com
Titan is a 7-year-old mixed breed looking for a new home
Hello, and welcome to another edition of WMUR’s Adopt This Pet!. The Upper Valley Humane Society is hoping to find a new home for a 7-year-old pooch named Titan. Titan is looking for an adult home in a quiet neighborhood. He prefers to be the only pet in the home. Being an adult dog, he will need some time to settle into his new home, so a patient owner is preferred.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Smokestack
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a chinchilla named Smokestack. He was found as a stray in Essex Junction. He’s about seven years old and he is ready to find his next adventure in life. Chinchillas can live in captivity for up to 20 years!
WCAX
World War II-era film, ‘The Farm Boy’ produced in Vt.
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The movie is “The Farm Boy,” centered around a young man born and raised on a farm, and works as a milk driver for his father. George Woodard began work on the film back in 2016, and says the script is taken from the stories of his parents, George and Teresa.
vermontcatholic.org
Rice Memorial High School Stunt Nite
Rice Memorial High School’s Stunt Nite will be staged at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington later this month. Students from the Catholic high school in South Burlington will perform. “The majority, if not all, of Rice students participate in Stunt Nite! It’s a big deal...
heneyrealtors.com
Best Local Getaways & Day Trips in Central Vermont
There are excellent towns to visit in Vermont. You can get there from here, in Central Vermont (with a little help from Google Maps). Whether you are looking for a local weekend getaway with lodging or a short day trip, you are certain to find something of interest to you, your friends, and your family when you find the home of your dreams here. Have a safe trip!
In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students
Brian Kippen of Tunbridge founded KAD Models and Prototypes in California before expanding the advanced manufacturing business to Randolph. Now, he’s teaching manufacturing and fabrication at the Randolph Technical Career Center, hoping to encourage young people to enter the field. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students.
WCAX
Town officials resign in Chelsea, leaving winter jobs at stake
CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - As snow looms in the forecast, residents in the town of Chelsea want to know -- who will be plowing their roads?. The selectboard asked the town foreman to reel in spending and sent a letter of possible termination, but instead, the foreman quit. According to...
New England is home to 5 of the 20 best ski resorts in North America
WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. — New England is home to five of the 20 best ski resorts in all of North America, according to a new ranking. Conde Nast Traveler recently published “The Best Ski Resorts in the U.S. and Canada: 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards” and the snow-covered peaks of northern New England were well represented.
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT
A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont.
WCAX
Lake Champlain Chocolates completes move of manufacturing operations to Williston
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lake Champlain Chocolates has completed a move of all of its manufacturing to its Williston location. The gradual move from the South End facility allows them to have 60,000 square feet of space and other improved efficiencies including having all their chocolate operations under one roof and eliminating the need for trucking between two facilities.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Hiking in Vermont Along Route 100
With breathtaking views of rolling hills and the lush Green Mountains, it’s no wonder people from around the world seek to experience hiking in Vermont. The hikes along the northern part of Vermont Route 100 have it all, along with world-class attractions, craft beverages and Vermont food specialties like maple and cheese conveniently nearby. Discover scenic vistas, waterfalls and forest walks across 77 hiking trails in the greater Stowe region that are perfect for summer and fall adventures. Get outdoors and breathe in the fresh air along the Route 100 corridor, named a “Best New England Road Trip” by . Check out some spectacular hikes on the way in Stowe, the Mad River Valley and Waterbury, Vermont.
NECN
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
WCAX
South Burlington City Council approves design for pedestrian bridge over I-89
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington City Council has approved the final design for a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 89. The $14.5 million crossing project has been in the works for several years now. It will create a pedestrian and cyclist access bridge over I-89, connecting pathways from...
