Brandon, VT

Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Crumbl Cookies to open first Vermont location

WILLISTON, Vt. — A new bakery selling a rotating menu of fresh-baked cookies is set to open in Williston soon. Crumbl Cookies, a Utah-based company founded by two cousins, will open in Finney Crossing next to Jersey Mike's and Men's Wearhouse. A date for the opening was not apparent...
WILLISTON, VT
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.

When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
BURLINGTON, VT
Titan is a 7-year-old mixed breed looking for a new home

Hello, and welcome to another edition of WMUR’s Adopt This Pet!. The Upper Valley Humane Society is hoping to find a new home for a 7-year-old pooch named Titan. Titan is looking for an adult home in a quiet neighborhood. He prefers to be the only pet in the home. Being an adult dog, he will need some time to settle into his new home, so a patient owner is preferred.
ENFIELD, NH
Pets with Potential: Meet Smokestack

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a chinchilla named Smokestack. He was found as a stray in Essex Junction. He’s about seven years old and he is ready to find his next adventure in life. Chinchillas can live in captivity for up to 20 years!
ESSEX, VT
World War II-era film, ‘The Farm Boy’ produced in Vt.

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The movie is “The Farm Boy,” centered around a young man born and raised on a farm, and works as a milk driver for his father. George Woodard began work on the film back in 2016, and says the script is taken from the stories of his parents, George and Teresa.
WATERBURY, VT
Rice Memorial High School Stunt Nite

Rice Memorial High School’s Stunt Nite will be staged at the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts in Burlington later this month. Students from the Catholic high school in South Burlington will perform. “The majority, if not all, of Rice students participate in Stunt Nite! It’s a big deal...
BURLINGTON, VT
Best Local Getaways & Day Trips in Central Vermont

There are excellent towns to visit in Vermont. You can get there from here, in Central Vermont (with a little help from Google Maps). Whether you are looking for a local weekend getaway with lodging or a short day trip, you are certain to find something of interest to you, your friends, and your family when you find the home of your dreams here. Have a safe trip!
VERMONT STATE
In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students

Brian Kippen of Tunbridge founded KAD Models and Prototypes in California before expanding the advanced manufacturing business to Randolph. Now, he’s teaching manufacturing and fabrication at the Randolph Technical Career Center, hoping to encourage young people to enter the field. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students.
RANDOLPH, VT
Town officials resign in Chelsea, leaving winter jobs at stake

CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - As snow looms in the forecast, residents in the town of Chelsea want to know -- who will be plowing their roads?. The selectboard asked the town foreman to reel in spending and sent a letter of possible termination, but instead, the foreman quit. According to...
CHELSEA, VT
Lake Champlain Chocolates completes move of manufacturing operations to Williston

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lake Champlain Chocolates has completed a move of all of its manufacturing to its Williston location. The gradual move from the South End facility allows them to have 60,000 square feet of space and other improved efficiencies including having all their chocolate operations under one roof and eliminating the need for trucking between two facilities.
WILLISTON, VT
The Best Hiking in Vermont Along Route 100

With breathtaking views of rolling hills and the lush Green Mountains, it’s no wonder people from around the world seek to experience hiking in Vermont. The hikes along the northern part of Vermont Route 100 have it all, along with world-class attractions, craft beverages and Vermont food specialties like maple and cheese conveniently nearby. Discover scenic vistas, waterfalls and forest walks across 77 hiking trails in the greater Stowe region that are perfect for summer and fall adventures. Get outdoors and breathe in the fresh air along the Route 100 corridor, named a “Best New England Road Trip” by . Check out some spectacular hikes on the way in Stowe, the Mad River Valley and Waterbury, Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US

Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
BOSTON, MA

