KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City school is being shut down, at least temporarily, over student safety concerns amid several recent incidents. The Missouri Charter Public School Commission sent a letter to Hogan Preparatory Academy High School on Nov. 11, telling the school to shut its doors until it can properly address the safety of students and staff. The commission is directing Hogan Prep not to allow ninth through 12th grade students to attend school on campus before Nov. 28. Virtual learning is available this week, and next week is the Thanksgiving break.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO