Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

A sneak peak inside the Kansas City Reindeer Farm

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Every year, Santa sends off his reindeer to training camps all over the world, but we’re going to let you in on a little secret. He tells us he sends some of his most elite reindeer right here to Kansas City. KCTV5′s Morgan Mobley...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

New terminal, new airline: KCI announces Sun Country to begin service in ‘23

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first new airline to fly in and out of Kansas City International’s new terminal has been announced. Sun Country Airlines will begin passenger service at Kansas City International Airport starting May 29, 2023. The airline is Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-based and will be the 11th scheduled passenger air carrier at MCI, the airport stated.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Nightmare of rebuilding after house fire made worse by pandemic

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Hogan Prep shuts down high school over safety concerns

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Anakin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Anakin! This 3-year-old is sweet as can be but has somehow been at our shelter for more than 100 days. Anakin doesn’t ask for much! He just wants a safe, warm place to take plenty of naps and snuggle up next to you for some pets.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shortage of workers still impacting local bars, restaurants

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK woman killed after car hits deer, then struck by another vehicle on I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday evening after being involved in a car crash on Interstate 435 in Platte County. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated Deborah Yelverton of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving a 2022 Ford Explorer southbound on the interstate near the Highway 152 interchange about 6:35 p.m. when she struck a deer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCKPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers in the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead just after midnight Sunday morning. KCKPD said officers were dispatched to the area of Kansas Avenue and Berger Avenue at 12:16 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

State orders Hogan Prep to temporarily shut down amid student safety concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City school is being shut down, at least temporarily, over student safety concerns amid several recent incidents. The Missouri Charter Public School Commission sent a letter to Hogan Preparatory Academy High School on Nov. 11, telling the school to shut its doors until it can properly address the safety of students and staff. The commission is directing Hogan Prep not to allow ninth through 12th grade students to attend school on campus before Nov. 28. Virtual learning is available this week, and next week is the Thanksgiving break.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Two suspects charged with murder in stabbing death of Merriam man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man. Devin Darnell Braswell and John Daniel Crawford Murray were charged in Johnson County District Court in the killing of Charles Dillon of Merriam. Merriam Police Department said...
MERRIAM, KS
KCTV 5

SMSD board chooses plan to help address overcrowding

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Victim identified in death investigation at Kaw Point Park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A victim has been identified following a death investigation at Kaw Point Park. Deputies from the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of the Kansas River near Kaw Point Park Wednesday at 10:20 a.m. There, they found a deceased body, identified Saturday as 25-year-old Darwin Reyes of Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Man arrested for DUI after causing crash that killed 1 woman

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A drunk driver is behind bars for causing a crash that killed a woman near Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Manuel Enriquez, 35, of Kansas City was headed east in his pickup truck on U.S. 24 highway around 10:48 p.m. Saturday, November 12 when he crossed the center line and hit a car going westbound.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS

