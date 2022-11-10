ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

I tested out Panera's new 'automated' drive-thru and now I think every fast food chain should use it

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMHCs_0j67czdc00

Scott Olson / Getty Images

  • Panera is testing out AI technology to take orders in the drive-thrus of two New York restaurants.
  • Popeyes is also using the same tech, and has reported successful results so far.
  • I thought it made ordering much easier, and I hope more restaurants in my area adopt it.
In August, Panera announced plans to test AI technology in some Western New York drive-thrus.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N09iL_0j67czdc00

AP Photo/Steven Senne

I went to one of the test locations in Greece, New York to see if the drive-thru tech lived up to the hype, or if it was too good to be true.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zf4kl_0j67czdc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Panera first launched drive-thrus in 2010, and in recent years has invested heavily with 44% of locations including drive-thrus by the end of 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eSRvI_0j67czdc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The location I visited looked like a typical fast food drive-thru, with one lane and a menu board.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LbLWr_0j67czdc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

It wasn't particularly busy at about 8:30 am on a Wednesday morning, but the parking lot was very full.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSLvz_0j67czdc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I don't frequent Panera, so I ran into the same issue that I faced last time in the drive-thru where I found it difficult to take in the menu before ordering, and I wished there was a way to order in the app for drive-thru pickup.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNtTf_0j67czdc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The actual ordering process, though, was smoother than I expected.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IyJQy_0j67czdc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

A small sign next to the menu board confirmed that the automated ordering system was in use.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isQoe_0j67czdc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

When I pulled up to the speaker, the AI introduced itself as "Tori" in a woman's voice similar to Siri or Alexa.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SiyB4_0j67czdc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

It was very easy to understand Tori's followup questions, like asking if I wanted to add a drink or anything else to the order.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjO8m_0j67czdc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

At the end of the order, Tori read everything back to me to make sure it was correct, which I also thought was helpful.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvueM_0j67czdc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The only slight misunderstanding was that the AI interpreted "black coffee" as dark roast coffee.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCMOD_0j67czdc00

Erin McDowell/Business Insider

After ordering, I pulled up to the window where an actual person was waiting to take my payment and hand me my order.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rxvVI_0j67czdc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The human touch was nice to have, especially when the worker asked if my dog wanted a cup of whipped cream.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3Rn6_0j67czdc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

My order came out exactly right.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JwOGy_0j67czdc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

This was only my second Panera drive-thru experience, but I think the AI ordering system made it go much more smoothly.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAue7_0j67czdc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Especially for Panera, where orders can be a bit more complicated than a restaurant like McDonald's, I think this technology will be a huge asset.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDJ8Z_0j67czdc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Popeyes is also testing this same technology at a Louisiana location, where it has increased speed of service by 20% and boosted drink sales by 150%.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7M2y_0j67czdc00
FILE PHOTO: A Popeyes sign is pictured at a Popeyes restaurant in Westminster, Colorado, U.S.,

Reuters

Source: Insider

I expect other chains to start testing similar technology, and I hope they do because it made ordering much easier and faster.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOIqB_0j67czdc00

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
nrn.com

The 12 cleanest restaurant chains

At the beginning of the pandemic, consumers became more aware of the cleanliness of a restaurant, making it one of the most important — if not the most important — qualities in a chain. Cleanliness is one quality that market research firm Datassential polls consumers on for the...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Fact-Check: Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2023

Once again, online rumors abound questioning the long-term financial health and longevity of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com, Google.com, Nasdaq.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
Business Insider

Business Insider

723K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy