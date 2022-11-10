Read full article on original website
THANKSGIVING FEAST ON NOVEMBER 23RD
The Roseburg Dream Center is partnering with a number of other organizations to offer a Thanksgiving Feast on Wednesday November 23rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It will be held in Douglas Hall at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. It is for those who cannot or would not be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner due to homelessness, addiction, loss, trauma, or financial difficulties. The Dream Center is working with Celebrate Recovery of Roseburg, Adapt, U-Trans, and the faith community to present the event.
COUNTY AND ADAPT CELEBRATE 100TH DRUG COURT GRADUATION
Adapt has announced that the Drug Court service program with Douglas County, “Help, Opportunity, Pride, Emancipation” (H.O.P.E.) has officially celebrated its 100th graduation. Started in January of 1996 by Judge Robert C. Millikan, the program assists adults on parole, probation, supervision, conditional discharge or diversion with receiving and...
Roseburg Outlaw Kart Racing brings commerce to Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County commissioners say local kart racing is bringing much needed commerce to local businesses such as hotels, campgrounds, restaurants, grocery stores and auto parts stores in the community, according to a press release from Douglas County government. The Roseburg Outlaw Kart Racing (ROKR) winter indoor...
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 11.14.22
Veteran leaders Jim Little and Bill Duncan react to last week’s advisory vote on restoring full services to the Roseburg VA Medical Center. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 11 14 2022.
CITY COUNCIL APPROVES ALL AGENDA ITEMS
The Roseburg City Council approved all items on its agenda during a Monday night meeting. Councilors authorized an agreement with Umpqua Valley Development Corporation for its work on the Southern Oregon Medical Workforce Center in the amount of $300,460 for the current fiscal year. The council authorized an amendment to...
CITY COUNCIL WITH VARIED AGENDA FOR MONDAY MEETING
The Roseburg City Council is facing a varied agenda for its Monday night meeting. Councilors will vote on a renovation project amendment for the Gary Leif Navigation Center. This is for work estimated to cost just over $186,000 and includes some interior demolition and asbestos abatement in the existing building.
LRAPA issues first “yellow” home wood heating advisory of the winter
People in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge are being asked to avoid using their wood stoves or fireplaces for the rest of the week. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued a “yellow” advisory, which the agency describes as a cautionary warning due to stagnant air. LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen said the current air mass is expected to stay in place all week long, "which means any smoke or any other pollutants that are added to that air mass is essentially ours to breathe until the next storm system moves on in to clear the air out.”
Eugene Hardware Store worker advises winterizing homes early this year
EUGENE, Ore. -- Local hardware store employee Doug White says it's time to start winterizing your home as the cold temperatures are setting in a bit early this year. "The cold got here a little early. I think it might have caught some people by surprise, and we may have a long winter coming ahead of us. Get everything taken care of ahead of time so you can sit back and be comfortable," White said.
Roseburg shelter waives fees for cat adoption
A reminder if you are interested in adopting a cat. The ‘Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center’ in Roseburg is waiving the fee for cats through Saturday, November 12th. Because the shelter is so full and running out of room. Instead of a fee, they're accepting donations instead. Managers...
MAN CITED FOR INTERFERING WITH PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
Roseburg Police cited a man for interfering with public transportation following an incident on Saturday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. the 53-year old was asked to exit a bus after he allegedly became confrontational with other passengers, but he refused. Officers arrived on the scene at the corner of Southeast Washington Avenue and Southeast Stephens Street, where the suspect allegedly threatened to assault them. He gave up when a taser was pointed at him, and he was taken into custody.
Douglas County residents support restoring services to Roseburg VA Medical Center
The non-binding measure aimed to gauge voter support about restoring health care services. Local veterans groups now hope to use these results to lobby for better services with the federal agency. "I'm very pleased with the support that the people of the county give to the veterans here. And I...
Oregon couple gets help after wildfire destroys their home in ‘Fast: Home Rescue’ TV series
The Weather Channel has long been associated with forecasts and climate coverage, but a new series, “Fast: Home Rescue,” follows efforts to help people whose lives have been dramatically affected by natural disasters and extreme weather events. In an Oregon-focused example, an upcoming episode of the show will feature a Lane County family whose house was destroyed in the devastating Holiday Farm Fire, in September 2020.
Fire destroys two outbuildings, RV in Melrose
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Two small outbuildings and one RV were lost in an early-morning fire in Melrose, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said Sunday. Firefighters with DCFD2 were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. to a report of possibly two barns on fire in the 200 block of Snowberry Road in Melrose.
Wanted Subject Located, Lane Co., Nov. 11
On 11-8-22 at approximately 1:30pm, a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to contact 31-year-old Jonathan James Gilvin, a wanted subject, on Sears Rd. near Molitor Hill Rd. When contacted by the deputy, Gilvin fled on foot through blackberry bushes and jumped into the dangerously cold Row River. Gilvin swam across the river and climbed up onto the bank before disappearing into some bushes adjacent to the Cottage Grove Airport. Additional deputies responded to the area and began searching for Gilvin. Deputy Chris Gardner along with his K-9 partner, Ripp, assisted in the search. Ripp quickly caught on to Gilvin’s scent and tracked him to an area overgrown with blackberry bushes. Gilvin was taken into custody and found to be in the early stages of hypothermia. He was treated at a local hospital before being lodged at the Lane County Jail. Ripp was commended for his phenomenal police work and will be properly compensated in the form of extra milk bones and belly scratches.
PRESCRIBED BURNS TO BEGIN ON BLM MANAGED LANDS
The Bureau of Land Management is conducting prescribed burns in portions of Douglas County on BLM-administered lands beginning this week. Cheyne Rossbach from the BLM said the prescribed burns will continue as conditions permit through the spring of next year. Rossbach said the prescribed fires reduce activity fuels generated by...
Power outage in Eugene fixed after affecting large swathe of town
EUGENE, Ore. -- A large part of Eugene suffered a power outage Monday morning, but Eugene Water and Electric Board crews were able to fix power lines within a few hours. According to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s website, just over 6,50 customers were without electricity in an area between Highway 105, Cal Young Road, Interstate 5, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. EWEB says the outages were first reported near the Oakway substation at about 7 a.m. on November 14, and the rest of the area was reported without power shortly afterwards.
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. FRIDAY
An Air Stagnation Advisory remains in effect for much of southern Oregon through 10:00 a.m. Friday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. The Advisory area includes central...
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
HI WAY HAVEN RV PARK NOW A KOA CAMPGROUND
Kampgrounds of America has announced that Sutherlin’s Hi Way Haven RV Park is now the Sutherlin/Umpqua Valley KOA. Jim and Danielle Remley are the owners. The facility has RV sites with full hookups and 50/30-amp service, as well as some sites with water and electric hookups and 30-amp service. Tent sites have water and electric hookups, a concrete patio with furniture and a privacy fence.
PROPERTY TAXES DUE BY TUESDAY
Local property taxes are due by Tuesday. A release from the Douglas County Tax Collection Office said the envelope provided with the tax statement can be used for the quickest processing. Payments can be made via a cashier’s check, money order, or personal check. Tax payments can also be...
