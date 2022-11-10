ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

nbc25news.com

Flint City Council selects new leadership

FLINT, Mich. – Flint City Council is changing direction with leadership electing a new president, v.p. and finance chair. 7th ward councilwoman Allie Herkenroder now holds the top spot. 2nd ward councilwoman Ladel Lewis is now the new number two. 4th ward councilwoman Judy Priestly has taken over as...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Shooting reported on Pierson and Kermit in Flint

FLINT, Mich. — Flint Police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon on Pierson Rd and Kermit St on the City's north side. The shooting happened on November 14 in the plaza of Burger and Pizza Land, across the street from Marathon gas station.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

City of Midland announce beginning Concept 5 Sewer Improvement Plan

MIDLAND, Mich. — The City of Midland announced Monday Concept 5 Sewer Improvement Plan has begun with the sewer lining project. On November 14, crews began the Concept 5 Improvement Plan by repairing existing cracks, reduce inflow and infiltration, and extend the overall life of the sewer system. Sewer...
MIDLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

Genesee County woman wins $100k from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. - A Genesee County woman won a $100,000 prize on The Big Spin show from the Michigan Lottery. 35-year-old Alysha Flaigwon the big prize after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show hosted by Detroit basketball champion, John Salley. Flaig was selected to participate in the...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

VIDEO: Genesee County Sheriff's Office holds IGNITE graduation

GENESEE COUTNY, Mich. - More inmates graduated from Genesee County Sheriff Office’s Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education (IGNITE) program on Monday. I.G.N.I.T.E. is an education program to help inmates rehabilitate and learn valuable skills. You can check out a livestream from the event here:. The event featured...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Nearby business reacts to fatal shooting in Burton

FLINT, Mich. — A nearby business reacts to the fatal shooting that happened across the street from it Saturday night. On November 12th, Burton police responded to a fatal shooting at Starlite Coney Island & Diner, leaving one dead. For reference: Police: man shot and killed in Burton restaurant...
BURTON, MI
nbc25news.com

Michigan man charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS

DETROIT, Mich. — A Michigan man was charged with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) and being a felon in possession of a destructive device, according to the United States Attorney's Office. The United States Attorney's Office announced the indictment of...
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

15-year-old arrested in shooting in Saginaw, 20-year-old man dead

SAGINAW, Mich. - A teenager is in the Saginaw County Juvenile Facility after allegedly shooting a 20-year-old man in Saginaw, according to Michigan State Police. The shooting happened around 3:00 pm.. on Sunday in the 900 block of North Porter St. Police say the 20-year-old was shot outside a residence.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Victim identified in fatal shooting at Starlite Coney Island in Burton

BURTON, Mich. - Police have identified the man who was shot in a restaurant parking lot on Saturday. Police responded to Starlite Coney Island on Center Rd. in Burton around 9 p.m. on Saturday evening for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a Hispanic male...
BURTON, MI
nbc25news.com

Alma College football wins first conference title since 2004

ALMA, Mich. - The Alma College football team defeated Albion Collegev 34-31 to win the 2022 MIAA championship, its first conference title since 2004. The Scots wrap up their first undefeated regular season in program history as theyawait the NCAA Division III selection show.
nbc25news.com

Police: man shot and killed in Burton restaurant parking lot

BURTON, Mich - Burton Police tell Mid-Michigan NOW one person was shot in the parking lot of the Starlite Coney Island on Center Road. Chief Brian Ross says a 39-year-old man was found shot in the parking lot and taken to a local hospital where he later died. Chief Ross...
BURTON, MI

