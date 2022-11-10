Read full article on original website
kprl.com
Elections in SLO 11.14.2022
The ballot counting continues at the San Luis Obispo county elections office. Darcia Stebbens says they’re working on the election, but they’re not counting ballots every day. Some days they count. Other days they process the ballots to prepare to count them. From the ballot counting Friday and...
Bruce Gibson widens lead in District 2 race as SLO County releases new vote counts
Here’s a look at the latest totals in races across San Luis Obispo County.
Bruce Gibson gains more votes against Jones in SLO County District 2 Supervisor race
Incumbent Bruce Gibson gained a further lead over opponent Bruce Jones holding 54 percent of the vote Friday afternoon in the race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor. The post Bruce Gibson gains more votes against Jones in SLO County District 2 Supervisor race appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Change coming to SLO County school boards. Here’s where the latest vote totals stand
Six incumbents have been unseated by newcomers to the local school boards.
Bakersfield Now
Manhunt for Taft woman ends in arrest in Santa Barbara County
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A multi-agency manhunt of a woman Sunday beginning in Taft ended with her surrendering in Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department (TPD). Around 11:23 a.m. Sunday, Taft police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Taft...
SLO County nurse said she was a doctor. Now she has to pay $20,000 fine, DA says
The Arroyo Grande woman began going by “doctor” after earning a PhD in nursing, court documents show.
Local winemakers featured in new film
– Local San Luis Obispo County winemakers incorporating ancient winemaking techniques are featured in a new film, “The Amphora Project – Past Forward” by The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County. The community is invited to the film’s exclusive, one-night-only premiere on Dec. 1 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Park Cinemas in downtown Paso Robles. After the show, attendees can meet the winemakers and taste their wine.
Santa Barbara Edhat
CHP Receives Enforcement Funding for Highway 1, 101, & 154
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Buellton Area is implementing a 12-month, joint regional effort enforcement and educational campaign to save lives and remove unsafe drivers from State Route 1 (SR-1, Cabrillo Highway), State Route -154 (SR-154, San Marcos Pass) and US-101 (El Camino Real). The CHP Buellton and Santa Barbara Area offices will use a federal grant to accomplish this mission. The Safe on All Roads (SOAR) campaign began October 1, 2022 and will end on September 30, 2023.
kcbx.org
General Election 2022: Preliminary results for Central Coast races
— Final Unofficial Election Night Results — updated 5:30a.m. This year, four candidates are running to be San Luis Obispo’s newest city council members. With two seats available, Emily Francis, Joe Benson, James Papp and Incumbent Michelle Shoresman are running. With about 28% of the votes in, incumbent...
New Times
Morro Bay could get a political makeover
As the votes start pouring in, the initial vote counts point toward a potential shake-up on Morro Bay's City Council, with newcomer Carla Wixom taking the lead over incumbent John Headding for the mayor's seat. "Right now, I feel pretty positive," Wixom said. "I know there's still provisional ballots and...
What happened while you were sleeping: Final SLO County Election Night results
Here’s what we know so far about SLO County results for the 2022 general election.
SLO County housing development could add 1,289 homes. Why are neighbors opposed to it?
“Is it a fit?” one neighbor asked. “That’s kind of the question you got to ask yourself.”
calcoastnews.com
New owners at Jada Winery accused of unneighborly behavior
Neighbors of a Templeton winery owned by the Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery out of Los Angeles are complaining of sleepless nights after the family decided to place a loud wind machine next to a neighbor’s home. Claire Mamakos is infuriated that the new winery owners appear not...
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
‘Everyone else is pretending’: The only place for real Santa Maria barbecue
"Turn and burn, baby."
SLO homeowners saw sinking ground, cracked floors in 1990s. One couple guessed the culprit
“We don’t know how bad it’s going to get,” SLO resident Susan Leal said in 1991.
MICHELIN Guide adds 8 Central Coast eats
On the Central Coast, at least eight restaurants here will be part of the upcoming MICHELIN Guide. These businesses are recommended by inspectors, but it does not mean they have a MICHELIN Star yet.
Mountain lion stares down woman, dog at SLO mobile home park: ‘I was mesmerized’
Holly Hiner spotted the cougar while taking her pet Australian shepherd, Bear, outside.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 30?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $800,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 13 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $608,385. The average price per square foot was $320.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 31 – Nov. 6
On Oct. 31, Traci Lynn Isun, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Rd. and Oakmeadow Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Oct. 31, Jason Dean Jackson, transient, was arrested in the 1600 block of...
