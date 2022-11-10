ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

kprl.com

Elections in SLO 11.14.2022

The ballot counting continues at the San Luis Obispo county elections office. Darcia Stebbens says they’re working on the election, but they’re not counting ballots every day. Some days they count. Other days they process the ballots to prepare to count them. From the ballot counting Friday and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Bakersfield Now

Manhunt for Taft woman ends in arrest in Santa Barbara County

TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A multi-agency manhunt of a woman Sunday beginning in Taft ended with her surrendering in Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department (TPD). Around 11:23 a.m. Sunday, Taft police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Taft...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local winemakers featured in new film

– Local San Luis Obispo County winemakers incorporating ancient winemaking techniques are featured in a new film, “The Amphora Project – Past Forward” by The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County. The community is invited to the film’s exclusive, one-night-only premiere on Dec. 1 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Park Cinemas in downtown Paso Robles. After the show, attendees can meet the winemakers and taste their wine.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

CHP Receives Enforcement Funding for Highway 1, 101, & 154

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Buellton Area is implementing a 12-month, joint regional effort enforcement and educational campaign to save lives and remove unsafe drivers from State Route 1 (SR-1, Cabrillo Highway), State Route -154 (SR-154, San Marcos Pass) and US-101 (El Camino Real). The CHP Buellton and Santa Barbara Area offices will use a federal grant to accomplish this mission. The Safe on All Roads (SOAR) campaign began October 1, 2022 and will end on September 30, 2023.
BUELLTON, CA
New Times

Morro Bay could get a political makeover

As the votes start pouring in, the initial vote counts point toward a potential shake-up on Morro Bay's City Council, with newcomer Carla Wixom taking the lead over incumbent John Headding for the mayor's seat. "Right now, I feel pretty positive," Wixom said. "I know there's still provisional ballots and...
MORRO BAY, CA
calcoastnews.com

New owners at Jada Winery accused of unneighborly behavior

Neighbors of a Templeton winery owned by the Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery out of Los Angeles are complaining of sleepless nights after the family decided to place a loud wind machine next to a neighbor’s home. Claire Mamakos is infuriated that the new winery owners appear not...
TEMPLETON, CA

