ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc25news.com

Shooting reported on Pierson and Kermit in Flint

FLINT, Mich. — Flint Police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon on Pierson Rd and Kermit St on the City's north side. The shooting happened on November 14 in the plaza of Burger and Pizza Land, across the street from Marathon gas station.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

City of Midland announce beginning Concept 5 Sewer Improvement Plan

MIDLAND, Mich. — The City of Midland announced Monday Concept 5 Sewer Improvement Plan has begun with the sewer lining project. On November 14, crews began the Concept 5 Improvement Plan by repairing existing cracks, reduce inflow and infiltration, and extend the overall life of the sewer system. Sewer...
MIDLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint City Council selects new leadership

FLINT, Mich. – Flint City Council is changing direction with leadership electing a new president, v.p. and finance chair. 7th ward councilwoman Allie Herkenroder now holds the top spot. 2nd ward councilwoman Ladel Lewis is now the new number two. 4th ward councilwoman Judy Priestly has taken over as...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Veterans honor run held in Burton

BURTON, Mich. - Runners and walkers of all ages gathered in Burton Saturday morning to honor Veterans. This was their way to honor the Veterans who protected and served this country. A way to say thank you for sacrificing so much. Jim Craig, the race director had this to say...
BURTON, MI
nbc25news.com

Michigan Dept. of Education announces new initiatives to address teacher shortage

SAGINAW, Mich. - Educators gathered in Saginaw County on Monday to announce a new initiatives to address Michigan's teacher shortage. The Michigan Department of Education was joined by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, nine school districts in Saginaw County, and the Saginaw Valley State University College of Education to announce a new initiative to develop more highly skilled educators in Michigan.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Genesee County woman wins $100k from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. - A Genesee County woman won a $100,000 prize on The Big Spin show from the Michigan Lottery. 35-year-old Alysha Flaigwon the big prize after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show hosted by Detroit basketball champion, John Salley. Flaig was selected to participate in the...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Nearby business reacts to fatal shooting in Burton

FLINT, Mich. — A nearby business reacts to the fatal shooting that happened across the street from it Saturday night. On November 12th, Burton police responded to a fatal shooting at Starlite Coney Island & Diner, leaving one dead. For reference: Police: man shot and killed in Burton restaurant...
BURTON, MI
nbc25news.com

Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The accused shooter that killed a 21-year-old man near Western Michigan University's campus has been taken into custody. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety worked with the Lansing Police Department to identify the suspect as a Lansing resident. Shooting: Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan...
KALAMAZOO, MI
nbc25news.com

VIDEO: Genesee County Sheriff's Office holds IGNITE graduation

GENESEE COUTNY, Mich. - More inmates graduated from Genesee County Sheriff Office’s Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education (IGNITE) program on Monday. I.G.N.I.T.E. is an education program to help inmates rehabilitate and learn valuable skills. You can check out a livestream from the event here:. The event featured...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

15-year-old arrested in shooting in Saginaw, 20-year-old man dead

SAGINAW, Mich. - A teenager is in the Saginaw County Juvenile Facility after allegedly shooting a 20-year-old man in Saginaw, according to Michigan State Police. The shooting happened around 3:00 pm.. on Sunday in the 900 block of North Porter St. Police say the 20-year-old was shot outside a residence.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Victim identified in fatal shooting at Starlite Coney Island in Burton

BURTON, Mich. - Police have identified the man who was shot in a restaurant parking lot on Saturday. Police responded to Starlite Coney Island on Center Rd. in Burton around 9 p.m. on Saturday evening for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a Hispanic male...
BURTON, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: 2 dead, 2 injured from 'domestic disturbance' incident in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. —Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police responded to a domestic disturbance call with reported shots fired early Sunday morning. Police responded to a domestic disturbance within the Isabella Reservation boundaries on November 13. Upon investigation, police said they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
nbc25news.com

Ubly football captures fourth straight regional championship

UBLY, Mich. - Behind five touchdowns from junior Evan Teruski, the Ubly football team dominated Fowler 49-7 to win its fourth straight regional championship. The Bearcats move on to the state semi-finals where they will face Iron Mountain. That game will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. in Petoskey.
UBLY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy