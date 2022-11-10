Read full article on original website
Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition aims to fill trailer with supplies for veterans in need
You have the opportunity to help Mid-Michigan veterans in need this holiday season. The Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition is back with their Fill the Trailer event. Through the end of November, donations are being collected for hygiene kits to be made and distributed through the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw.
Shooting reported on Pierson and Kermit in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Flint Police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon on Pierson Rd and Kermit St on the City's north side. The shooting happened on November 14 in the plaza of Burger and Pizza Land, across the street from Marathon gas station.
City of Midland announce beginning Concept 5 Sewer Improvement Plan
MIDLAND, Mich. — The City of Midland announced Monday Concept 5 Sewer Improvement Plan has begun with the sewer lining project. On November 14, crews began the Concept 5 Improvement Plan by repairing existing cracks, reduce inflow and infiltration, and extend the overall life of the sewer system. Sewer...
Fire at Flint Central High School raises question on what to do with abandoned building
FLINT, Mich. — Following the fire at the abandoned Flint Central High School building, there is still question on what will happen next with the building. Recently, the old Flint Central High School was intentionally set on fire, according to Flint's Fire Chief. The fire originated on the first...
Flint City Council selects new leadership
FLINT, Mich. – Flint City Council is changing direction with leadership electing a new president, v.p. and finance chair. 7th ward councilwoman Allie Herkenroder now holds the top spot. 2nd ward councilwoman Ladel Lewis is now the new number two. 4th ward councilwoman Judy Priestly has taken over as...
Veterans honor run held in Burton
BURTON, Mich. - Runners and walkers of all ages gathered in Burton Saturday morning to honor Veterans. This was their way to honor the Veterans who protected and served this country. A way to say thank you for sacrificing so much. Jim Craig, the race director had this to say...
Women of Colors' annual ' Warm A Child' winter coat giveaway held in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. - The 8th Annual 'Warm A Child' winter coat giveaway was held in Saginaw Saturday. As it gets closer to winter and the temperatures drop, Women of Colors, a non-profit, is doing its part to keep kids warm. The organization gave away new and gently used coats and...
Michigan Dept. of Education announces new initiatives to address teacher shortage
SAGINAW, Mich. - Educators gathered in Saginaw County on Monday to announce a new initiatives to address Michigan's teacher shortage. The Michigan Department of Education was joined by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, nine school districts in Saginaw County, and the Saginaw Valley State University College of Education to announce a new initiative to develop more highly skilled educators in Michigan.
Genesee County woman wins $100k from Michigan Lottery
LANSING, Mich. - A Genesee County woman won a $100,000 prize on The Big Spin show from the Michigan Lottery. 35-year-old Alysha Flaigwon the big prize after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show hosted by Detroit basketball champion, John Salley. Flaig was selected to participate in the...
Nearby business reacts to fatal shooting in Burton
FLINT, Mich. — A nearby business reacts to the fatal shooting that happened across the street from it Saturday night. On November 12th, Burton police responded to a fatal shooting at Starlite Coney Island & Diner, leaving one dead. For reference: Police: man shot and killed in Burton restaurant...
Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The accused shooter that killed a 21-year-old man near Western Michigan University's campus has been taken into custody. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety worked with the Lansing Police Department to identify the suspect as a Lansing resident. Shooting: Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan...
14-year-old shot and killed in Flint drive-by, police looking for suspects
FLINT, Mich. - Investigators say a 14-year-old boy was shot while inside his home from a vehicle driving by in Flint. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 2900 block of Branch Rd. The teenage victim died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to...
VIDEO: Genesee County Sheriff's Office holds IGNITE graduation
GENESEE COUTNY, Mich. - More inmates graduated from Genesee County Sheriff Office’s Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education (IGNITE) program on Monday. I.G.N.I.T.E. is an education program to help inmates rehabilitate and learn valuable skills. You can check out a livestream from the event here:. The event featured...
15-year-old arrested in shooting in Saginaw, 20-year-old man dead
SAGINAW, Mich. - A teenager is in the Saginaw County Juvenile Facility after allegedly shooting a 20-year-old man in Saginaw, according to Michigan State Police. The shooting happened around 3:00 pm.. on Sunday in the 900 block of North Porter St. Police say the 20-year-old was shot outside a residence.
Victim identified in fatal shooting at Starlite Coney Island in Burton
BURTON, Mich. - Police have identified the man who was shot in a restaurant parking lot on Saturday. Police responded to Starlite Coney Island on Center Rd. in Burton around 9 p.m. on Saturday evening for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a Hispanic male...
POLICE: 2 dead, 2 injured from 'domestic disturbance' incident in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. —Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police responded to a domestic disturbance call with reported shots fired early Sunday morning. Police responded to a domestic disturbance within the Isabella Reservation boundaries on November 13. Upon investigation, police said they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Ubly football captures fourth straight regional championship
UBLY, Mich. - Behind five touchdowns from junior Evan Teruski, the Ubly football team dominated Fowler 49-7 to win its fourth straight regional championship. The Bearcats move on to the state semi-finals where they will face Iron Mountain. That game will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. in Petoskey.
