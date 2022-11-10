Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams announces he is not running for reelection

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams has announced he is not going to run for reelection.

During a meeting Thursday morning, Mayor Williams confirmed he is not going to seek a third term in 2023, saying it’s time to “pass the baton” so he can spend time with his family.

He was last elected in 2020 and has been serving as Mayor since 2017.

Mayor Williams was the first black mayor in Abilene history and also the first mayor to graduate from McMurry University.

“As an African American, often how we are portrayed in media and elsewhere are not always encouraging and motivational for our children,” Mayor Williams says. “So I took that very seriously — I tried to maintain a lifestyle and integrity and character that was a good example that would encourage a little girl or little boy to be all that God purposes them to be.”

Prior to serving as Mayor, Williams was also on Abilene City Council for almost 2 decades.

“It has been a distinct honor and a true privilege to serve you and all of the people of Abilene,” a letter from Mayor Williams explains.

Read the full letter below:

