Driver receives 25-year sentence for deadly Iowa crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Quntonio Herron, the Iowa man who spent months on the run after adeadly crash, will serve up to 25 years behind bars. Last week, Herron pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.
High Profile Iowa Murder Case Returns to Court
Another sad turn for an already disturbing story. WARNING: SOME OF THE CONTENT IN THIS STORY MIGHT BE DISTURBING TO SOME READERS. We've been keeping you updated about the case of Iowa teen Pieper Lewis. Lewis, a victim of sex-trafficking, was convicted of killing her rapist earlier this year, we reported.
Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week
In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
Alcohol Sales at Kinnick Leading to LESS Gameday Drinking?
As Iowa football fans, we were perhaps drinking away our sorrows in the first part of the season. It looked pretty grim, to say the least. Suddenly, three weeks of winning may have transformed gameday alcohol consumption into a more celebratory activity. Neither of those things may play into this report.
Where Does Iowa Rank For Worst Winters in the United States?
Death, taxes, and really cold winters are three guarantees in life for anyone who lives in Iowa. You can actually expand that to just about anyone who lives in the midwest if we're being honest. It's official, snow is likely on its way to Eastern Iowa this week and it's time to buckle up for another cold and snowy winter season.
Bomber in Fatal Texas Air Show Used at Prior Iowa Event [VIDEO]
What was meant to be a tremendous and awesome attraction in Iowa ended up becoming a deadly endeavor in Texas. Last weekend, six people were reportedly killed after two historic military planes from the Commemorative Air Force collided midair and crashed Saturday during a Dallas air show. The photo above shows an example of the "Texas Raiders" B-17 bomber involved in the crash.
Iowa Country Star Hailey Whitters is Headed Back to the Corridor
Hailey Whitters has been a very busy gal! The Shueyville-native and successful country singer has been in the studio and out playing shows all over the country this past year, but she's finally scheduled a trip back to her home state!. This morning (November 15th), Hailey announced on social media...
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
Iowa, It’s Illegal To Be The Annoying Person That Does This In The Winter
Snow is literally on our doorstep and there are some things that are illegal to do in Iowa when it comes to snow accumulation. I don't handle snow well at all if I have to be out in it. I hate driving in it, hate being cold, and yes I'm aware I'm in for an absolute treat between now through May.
Is It Illegal to Drive Your Car in Iowa Before Clearing Off the Snow?
The inevitable is finally here. We've recorded our first snowfall of significance this holiday season in eastern Iowa. You may notice cars driving a little bit slower to work today, snow plow trucks out on the road, and cars slipping and sliding on the roadways. Here's a big reminder to just take your time driving today.
iheart.com
Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week
As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
Is It Legal to Record a Phone Call in Iowa?
There are some instances where you might need to pull this information out of your back pocket. Maybe you're going through a messy divorce or maybe you just want to make sure you've got receipts in case some sort of deal goes sour. Either way, you might be thinking about recording a phone call.
cbs2iowa.com
Widespread snow will lead to slick streets Tuesday and Wednesday in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Our first snow event is coming to eastern Iowa late Monday night. Widespread, persistent snow will lead to slick conditions through Wednesday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT ON TUESDAY FROM 6 AM UNTIL 6 PM. TIMING. Snow will begin to move...
Iowa Will Receive Nearly $20-Million From Walmart – Here’s Why
There has been a great deal of attention paid to the recent opioid crisis. Actually, it's not a recent issue, it was just elevated to the status of 'crisis' more recently. And, for good reason. But who gets the blame? A group of different state Attorney Generals has a pretty good idea.
Does Iowa Need to Work On Being More Charitable?
We're smack dab in the middle of November which means the winter holiday season is right around the corner. Thanksgiving is only 10 days away and Christmas arrives in 41 days. You may be spending a lot of time with your family and friends in the upcoming weeks and now might be the perfect reminder that this is the season for giving.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Fall Fishing for Iowa’s Prize Trout
Enjoy the cool weather and scenic views while fishing in northeast Iowa’s hundreds of miles of trout streams this fall. From easily accessible streams in state or county parks, to those found in Iowa’s most wild and remote natural spaces, there are plenty of places to catch rainbow, brown and brook trout.
Tucked Away BBQ Joint Also Has Iowa’s Best Cinnamon Roll
There's no shortage of great places to get a cinnamon roll in the state of Iowa, but according to a recent article from Eat This, Not That, one unlikely spot takes the crown for having the best in the entire state. Where Is Iowa's Best Cinnamon Roll Found?. Here's what...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa
Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans
My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted. I knew she wanted to vote, so last weekend I called her county auditor’s office to ask about voting from the hospital. Iowa’s law […] The post Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
