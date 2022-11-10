ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

6-year-old boy finds gun in backpack at Bronx school, police say

A six-year-old boy found a gun in his backpack after arriving at his elementary prep school in the Bronx Thursday morning, police say.

According to investigators, the boy discovered a loaded .380 handgun at around 8:25 a.m. at Boys Prep Bronx Elementary School in the Melrose section.

Police say the child apparently didn't know it was there and when he found it he told a school official who called the authorities.

Detectives are interviewing the adults in his school and are looking to talk to a family member.

Police are now looking into how the gun got into his backpack.

"Weapons of any kind have absolutely no place in our schools. The Department of Education is wholly committed to making sure our students, schools and communities are safe. Our school staff and School Safety Agents acted immediately and safely recovered the item, and all safety procedures were followed. We are working closely with NYPD regarding follow-up actions," the New York City Department of Education said in a statement.

It was the second gun found on a student at a school Thursday.

Police say a 14-year-old boy brought an unloaded .9 mm firearm to his school in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

School safety agents were told the boy was spotted on social media displaying a firearm on a rap video the day before.

In response, his bag was searched when he arrived at Brooklyn Collegiate Preparatory High School today, investigators said.

The 14-year-old was charged with four counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

