ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kprl.com

North County Weather 11.14.2022

Sunny today in the north county, highs near 64. Northerly winds 5-10. Clear skies overnight, lows near 31. Light variable winds. Tomorrow, sunny skies, highs near 66. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies through the week. High temperatures in the mid 60’s....
kprl.com

In Local Sports 11.11.2022

Several local high school football playoff games Thursday night. The Templeton Eagles beat Corcoran 21-17 last night at Templeton high school. The Eagles are now 8-4. They advance to the semifinals in CIF against Pioneer Valley, who upset top seeded Bishop last night in the Eastern Sierra, 9-6. The Eagles...
TEMPLETON, CA
kprl.com

Elections in SLO 11.14.2022

The ballot counting continues at the San Luis Obispo county elections office. Darcia Stebbens says they’re working on the election, but they’re not counting ballots every day. Some days they count. Other days they process the ballots to prepare to count them. From the ballot counting Friday and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Shooting in Paso Robles 11.11.2022

Paso Robles police are looking for suspects in a shooting last night. Around 6:10 yesterday, police responded to reports of a shooting at 80 Cary street. They found six shell casings, but no suspects or possible victims. They all fled the scene. Police located two vehicles involved in the incident...
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy