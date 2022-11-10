Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 5-Month-Old Male Shepherd Mix Looking For A Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 5-month-old male shepherd mix. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit describe him as a typical high energy puppy. They also say he’s a vocal boy who will need some chew toys in the house if you want to keep your shoes intact.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry expands across Cape Fear
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, also known as “WARM”, now has a location in in Elizabethtown. The new office will serve Bladen and Columbus counties, and is located in the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber Of Commerce, in the Small Business Incubator. “WARM” provides free home...
2 bodies found in eastern North Carolina home
Officials also said they have established persons of interest but no arrests have been made.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Firefighters promote Crash Responder Safety Week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This Monday through Friday, November 14th through 18th, is Crash Responder Safety Week (CRSW). Firefighters and paramedics are urging the public to use extreme caution while driving near traffic accidents. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, this initiative is designed to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington officer injured during traffic stop, suspect arrested
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man faces charges after a Wilmington police officer was injured during a traffic stop on Friday night. Dashon Davis, 32, is charged with Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer Inflicting Serious Injury, Felony Flee to Elude, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and RDO Inflicting Serious Injury.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Athletes take to Wilmington streets for 24th Annual Battleship Half Marathon
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Athletes, families and spectators, took to the streets of downtown Wilmington on Sunday for the 24th Annual Battleship Half Marathon. The first race was held in 1998 and the “Battleship” is considered one of the oldest half marathons in the south. The 5K...
WITN
Onslow County Elder Cheer program seeking donations
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is helping local elderly people in time for the holiday season. The Onslow County Department of Social Services is accepting donations for the Elder Cheer program for the rest of the month. Donations can be dropped off at the Onslow County Consolidated Human...
WECT
Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
WITN
Mother erects billboards to help those dealing with grief, addiction after losing sons
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Billboards like Know Hope NC’s on Oleander Drive are meant to guide people from feeling like there is no hope to knowing that there is. Thousands of people drive past the old Jelly Beans skate center on Oleander Drive every day, making it a prime spot for advertising. One in particular, however, stands out from the others.
WECT
Developers pull request to rezone site of the Carolinian Inn for apartments and townhomes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The developers hoping to rezone the site containing the Carolinian Inn for apartments and townhomes have now pulled their request—one day before it was set to be considered at the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Carolinian Inn, located at 2916 Market...
NC man charged with rape, kidnapping of 15-year-old
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has charged a 43-year-old man with statutory rape of a juvenile.
No students injured in Onslow Co. school bus crash
RICHLANDS, N.C. — A school bus was one of three vehicles involved in an accident near 8901 Richlands Highway on Monday morning. No students were hurt in the crash. Injuries are being reported from other vehicles involved in the accident, according to Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson. No one had been transported to […]
Centre Daily
Rabid pet cat attacks its owner, North Carolina officials say
A rabid pet cat attacked its owner after contracting the disease from a wild animal, North Carolina health officials said. The cat is believed to have gotten rabies from an “unspecified wild animal” during the week of Nov. 2 in the “southern central part” of Brunswick County, according to a Nov. 14 news release from Brunswick County Health Services.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman convicted in trial for 2021 case involving deadly case rideshare service incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A jury came to a verdict in the trial of Rebecker Wilson. Wilson was charged in a 2021 case involving an alleged illegal taxi/rideshare service where a teen was killed in Wilmington. Jury deliberations began the morning of Monday, November 14, and they came to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Co. Commissioners vote to buy Project Grace design plans for $2.5M
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss several items, including the future of “Project Grace.”. The commissioners voted to purchase design plans for the project for $2.5 million from Zimmer Development Company. This is the original amount the commissioners...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Belville suing developer of new apartments
BELVILLE, NC (StarNews) — Plans for a 160-unit apartment complex received final approval from Belville officials last week, despite the town’s rocky history with the developer on the project. The Belville Planning Board approved plans for a nearly 13-acre complex planned near town hall on River Road. According...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
First sculpture park in nation to honor U.S. Colored Troops
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Cameron Art Museum invited the community to celebrate the only sculpture park in the country created to honor the United States Colored Troops and their fight for freedom. It’s a part of American History some say is omitted from school books, the heroes who...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Suspect arrested in Dollar General robberies
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man for the robberies of two Dollar Generals on Castle Hayne Road and Long Ridge Way. Kenneth Andrew Norville was arrested early Saturday morning, November 12. He is charged with three kidnapping charges and two robbery with a dangerous weapon charges.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
5th Annual Southeast N.C. Veterans Day Parade brings out thousands
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a way to honor, remember and recognize veterans, including those who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces. The celebration brought the community together, to show their appreciation. Marching Band members from Ashleigh High School felt privileged to march in Saturday’s Veterans Day Parade....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County cat tests positive for rabies
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A cat that attacked its owner in Brunswick County has tested positive for rabies. It’s believed the cat contracted rabies during an encounter with a wild animal in the southern central part of the county on November 2. The cat was injured and became ill before attacking its owner.
