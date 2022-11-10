Read full article on original website
The Big Vaschstuppe
5d ago
Elevated hunting should never be done without a comprehensive fall prevention technique. The simplest and probably most effective is a rope tied to a sturdy limb above the stand then anchored to the ground with a screw in dog leash anchor similar to a giant corkscrew. Attach a Prussik knot to the rope attached to a good full body harness. A fall arrest system used by mountain climbers, the knot slides up the rope when climbing but effectively locks if there is rapid descent.
