A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash on Kanan Dume Drive and PCH. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the vehicle that was crashed was stolen. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO