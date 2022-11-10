ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Republican Williams elected to Congress in central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Tech entrepreneur Brandon Williams has been elected to Congress in a district in central New York, becoming the 11th Republican to win a House race this fall in a state where Democrats usually dominate. Williams defeated Democrat Francis Conole in the contest to pick a...
The Associated Press

McCarthy clears first step to House speaker, but grind ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is taking the first major step Tuesday toward becoming House speaker, appearing before colleagues for a secret ballot election as he brushes past the objections of his right flank and begins a weeks-long sprint of deal-making to secure support. McCarthy has led House Republicans this far, and with them now on the cusp of majority control, he has a chance to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats are defeated. “We’re going to have the ability to change America,” McCarthy said, upbeat as he entered the private meeting. He noted backing from right-flank Republicans Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as part of his “vast support.”
Houston Chronicle

MAGA Media Is Melting Down Over Kari Lake’s Loss

Kari Lake lost her bid to become Arizona’s governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs, reiterating the national rebuke Republicans received from voters in last Tuesday’s midterms. Despite a poor showing by conservatives in Arizona, Lake, an avowed election denier, is insinuating foul play is responsible for her loss, and MAGA pundits are following suit.
Houston Chronicle

Ron Rivera shields his team from chaos. He got that trait from his mother.

Ron Rivera never got to celebrate the Washington Commanders' win over the Green Bay Packers. Less than 48 hours later, he hopped on a private jet to California to visit his mother, who was battling Stage 4 lung cancer and didn't have much longer. For weeks, Rivera had been shielded from the seriousness of her condition.
Houston Chronicle

Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters have approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage Monday will help spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 308 after the...
