McCarthy clears first step to House speaker, but grind ahead
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is taking the first major step Tuesday toward becoming House speaker, appearing before colleagues for a secret ballot election as he brushes past the objections of his right flank and begins a weeks-long sprint of deal-making to secure support. McCarthy has led House Republicans this far, and with them now on the cusp of majority control, he has a chance to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats are defeated. “We’re going to have the ability to change America,” McCarthy said, upbeat as he entered the private meeting. He noted backing from right-flank Republicans Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as part of his “vast support.”
Senators set to vote on bill to codify Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage protections
The Senate is set to vote this week on a bill to codify the Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage protections after a bipartisan group of senators unveiled a deal earlier Monday, signaling they believe they have the votes to get past a filibuster and move the measure to President Biden’s desk.
Lindsey Graham says he doesn't think Trump should announce a 2024 run tonight
"I think most people in the conference would prefer President Trump not to announce tonight," Graham said.
