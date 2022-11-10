Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Related
Bethel Park Veterans Day program focuses on support pets
Apparently, dogs can go a step beyond serving as man’s best friend. During what seemed like a typical evening in 2011, U.S. Air Force veteran Ron Papik unknowingly suffered a severe drop in his blood sugar. “He went out to play cards. He came home. He went to bed,”...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Shane Lyons Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, it was announced that West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has been fired from the university. MetroNews, who broke the story, has said that a nationwide search will begin for Lyons’ replacement and that Neal Brown’s performance will be evaluated. If Brown is fired, the new director of athletics will make the hire.
Foreigner to say ‘farewell’ at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake will be a stop on Foreigner’s Historic Farewell Tour next year. The rock band will take the stage at the Washington County venue July 29, 2023, with special guest Loverboy. The farewell tour kicks off next summer in Georgia. Presale tickets are available Tuesday....
1 injured in Uniontown shooting
A man was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., after a shooting in the 100 block of E. Coffee Street, Uniontown last night. Uniontown Police Chief Delbert DeWitt told Channel 11 there are no suspects at this time. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.
Crash leaves 18-wheeler dangling off overpass
HOUSTON — A crash on a Texas highway left a dramatic scene behind when a semi-truck was left dangling from an overpass. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Monday, when officials say a box truck left a Houston road and the 18-wheeler almost followed, KHOU reported. The...
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after Pitt loss
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia football fells to to the Pittsburgh Panthers 37-7 on Saturday afternoon, falling to 3-7, (1-6 in the ACC) on the season. The 'Hoos are no longer bowl eligible after what was a very disappointing Saturday afternoon, which saw the Wahoos get down by 14 points in less than 30 seconds after UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw two pick sixes on the first two plays out of scrimmage.
Mt. Lebanon school board holds moment of silence for alumna killed in Mercer County crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Mt. Lebanon school board held a moment of silence for 19-year-old Danielle Duncan. The 2022 alumna was killed, and another teenager was seriously injured in a car accident on Interstate 79 in Mercer County. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh teen killed, another seriously...
Construction underway for Beaver County’s first homeless shelter for men
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s a project years in the making. In fact, the building now owned by The Cornerstone of Beaver County was the only option for Beaver County’s only men’s shelter. “It’s complex and it takes resources and support to be able to deliver...
nextpittsburgh.com
Discover locks, dams and the Death Star in Charleroi
In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, we head to the Charleroi Locks and Dam and learn how the whole operation works. Every once in a while, we have an epic edition of Yinzer Backstage Pass and this is definitely one of those. A few weeks back, Annie (our camera operator) and I drove 20 miles south of Pittsburgh to Charleroi, where the Army Corps of Engineers operates Locks & Dam #4 on the Monongahela River. It’s a massive complex — and it needs to be — because barges carrying thousands of tons of material and measuring nearly 700 feet long are passing through these locks daily.
nextpittsburgh.com
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail
The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Beaver County home health care workers get $47k in back pay, damages
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Labor says it recovered $47,000 in back pay and damages for workers at a home health care agency in Beaver County.Investigators said they found the 5 Caring Hearts agency in Aliquippa failed to pay some employees overtime rates in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The agency also failed to keep proper records of overtime hours worked, the department said. "Employers who fail to pay workers their rightful wages make it more difficult for their workers to provide for themselves and their families," said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. "We encourage employers and employees to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions or concerns regarding pay practices." The Department of Labor said it secured over $23,000 in back wages and over $23,000 in liquidated damages for three workers.
New Pittsburgh Courier
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
The Daily Collegian
Student veterans creating support network at Penn State Beaver
MONACA, Pa. — Student veterans on Penn State Beaver’s campus have a new spot they can go to meet with other veterans, get helpful information or just hang out for a bit. Students Josh Graham, Michael Radatovich and George Grimm Jr. all served in the military and realized it is important for student veterans to connect because they have a unique shared experience.
wtae.com
VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup
A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank giving Thanksgiving turkeys to local families
PITTSBURGH — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank officially started its giveaway of Thanksgiving turkeys Sunday. Turkeys were given out at the Pittsburgh King School in the city’s North Side neighborhood. More than 250 turkeys were given away in the first day. A representative from the food bank...
Pittsburgh man dies after exchange of gunfire with officers
A man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend, authorities said.
WTRF
Weirton cutest Christmas pet photo contest winners announced
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Renaissance Weirton Corporation is proud to announce the winners of the Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest. The $1,387 in proceeds from the contest will benefit the Renaissance Weirton Corporation and the Salvation Army. The top three entries with the most votes win a prize package made possible by the following sponsors:
Baden Borough police chief steps down suddenly after pending investigation
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Baden Borough police chief suddenly stepped down after a pending internal investigation. Many rumors are circulating and now community members want to know what happened. ”I just want to know what happened. I mean it’s pretty shocking for someone to just quit,” said Misty...
Comments / 0