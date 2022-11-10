ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eighty Four, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Shane Lyons Fired

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, it was announced that West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has been fired from the university. MetroNews, who broke the story, has said that a nationwide search will begin for Lyons’ replacement and that Neal Brown’s performance will be evaluated. If Brown is fired, the new director of athletics will make the hire.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 injured in Uniontown shooting

A man was flown by medical helicopter to Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., after a shooting in the 100 block of E. Coffee Street, Uniontown last night. Uniontown Police Chief Delbert DeWitt told Channel 11 there are no suspects at this time. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition.
UNIONTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crash leaves 18-wheeler dangling off overpass

HOUSTON — A crash on a Texas highway left a dramatic scene behind when a semi-truck was left dangling from an overpass. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Monday, when officials say a box truck left a Houston road and the 18-wheeler almost followed, KHOU reported. The...
HOUSTON, PA
247Sports

Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after Pitt loss

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia football fells to to the Pittsburgh Panthers 37-7 on Saturday afternoon, falling to 3-7, (1-6 in the ACC) on the season. The 'Hoos are no longer bowl eligible after what was a very disappointing Saturday afternoon, which saw the Wahoos get down by 14 points in less than 30 seconds after UVA quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw two pick sixes on the first two plays out of scrimmage.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
nextpittsburgh.com

Discover locks, dams and the Death Star in Charleroi

In this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, we head to the Charleroi Locks and Dam and learn how the whole operation works. Every once in a while, we have an epic edition of Yinzer Backstage Pass and this is definitely one of those. A few weeks back, Annie (our camera operator) and I drove 20 miles south of Pittsburgh to Charleroi, where the Army Corps of Engineers operates Locks & Dam #4 on the Monongahela River. It’s a massive complex — and it needs to be — because barges carrying thousands of tons of material and measuring nearly 700 feet long are passing through these locks daily.
CHARLEROI, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail

The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
MILLVALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver County home health care workers get $47k in back pay, damages

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - The U.S. Department of Labor says it recovered $47,000 in back pay and damages for workers at a home health care agency in Beaver County.Investigators said they found the 5 Caring Hearts agency in Aliquippa failed to pay some employees overtime rates in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.  The agency also failed to keep proper records of overtime hours worked, the department said. "Employers who fail to pay workers their rightful wages make it more difficult for their workers to provide for themselves and their families," said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. "We encourage employers and employees to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions or concerns regarding pay practices."  The Department of Labor said it secured over $23,000 in back wages and over $23,000 in liquidated damages for three workers. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
The Daily Collegian

Student veterans creating support network at Penn State Beaver

MONACA, Pa. — Student veterans on Penn State Beaver’s campus have a new spot they can go to meet with other veterans, get helpful information or just hang out for a bit. Students Josh Graham, Michael Radatovich and George Grimm Jr. all served in the military and realized it is important for student veterans to connect because they have a unique shared experience.
MONACA, PA
wtae.com

VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup

A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF

Weirton cutest Christmas pet photo contest winners announced

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Renaissance Weirton Corporation is proud to announce the winners of the Cutest Christmas Pet Photo Contest. The $1,387 in proceeds from the contest will benefit the Renaissance Weirton Corporation and the Salvation Army. The top three entries with the most votes win a prize package made possible by the following sponsors:
WEIRTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy