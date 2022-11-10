Read full article on original website
The Design for This Orange-and-Red October Wedding Was Inspired by Fall
Megana and Vivek married on October 30th and used their fall wedding date as inspiration for their big day. “Both of us are obsessed with fall and our favorite month of the year is October,” says Megana. For the wedding design, they played off the season’s dark and golden hours. “We wanted our morning wedding ceremony to have a more bright and light feel,” says Megana, adding that for their evening celebration, they leaned on the darker side with the help of black candles and an all-black dance floor.
PHOTOS: Serena and Venus Williams, Ava DuVernay, and José Andrés at the 2022 Portrait Gallery Gala
Party photographer Dan Swartz’s diary of bashes, benefits, and galas. The honorees at this year’s Portrait of a Nation Gala at the National Portrait Gallery included DC chef and humanitarian José Andrés, music executive Clive Davis, filmmaker and TV producer Ava DuVernay, Children’s Defense Fund founder Marian Wright Edelman, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health Anthony S. Fauci, and tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams. Wynton Marsalis played a set, and boldfaced names like Laurene Powell Jobs, Alicia Keys, and Hillary Clinton presented the awards Saturday. Washingtonian was there.
