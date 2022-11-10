Read full article on original website
Reservations being taken for Ellis County Thanksgiving Feast
Reservations are being taken for the free Thanksgiving Day Community Feast for residents of Ellis County. Once again, the meal is being organized and run by the Ellis County Ministerial Alliance. Those attending will notice two major changes from previous years, said the Rev. Josh Gelatt, who chaired the ECMA organizing committee.
Hays PD Activity Log, Oct. 30-Nov. 5
The Hays Police Department responded to 103 calls from Oct. 30 through Nov. 5, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Driver hospitalized in Hays after I-70 crash
ELLIS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Monday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported an unknown vehicle was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the Yocemento exit. The driver moved the vehicle from the driving to the passing lane. The rear of...
Hays BOE gets first looks at new high school, Roosevelt renovations
Hays USD 489 school board members received their first look at the design for the new high school at the board's meeting Monday night. The high school will be divided into wings that will be connected by a commons area that will double as a cafeteria. Large glass windows are...
NWester: Historic barn provides unique event center in Wilson
Wilson, Kansas, has long been known as the Czech Capital of Kansas. People from near and far take the small drive off Interstate 70 in north central Kansas to have their photo taken in front of the world’s largest hand-painted Czech egg. About a year ago, local business owner...
UPDATE: NWS predicts additional 1-2 inches of snow in some areas
A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Hays and Ellis County until 6 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reported. There is a 40 percent chance of continued snow through the afternoon, with accumulation of up to 2 inches possible. The daytime high is expected to be 32 Monday,...
Gorham youngster wins KDOT poster contest, new bike
Jenson Miller of Gorham is one of three northwest Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations. Miller received first place in the 5- to 7-year-old age group for...
International Star recognition for Kansas Wetlands Education Center
Kansas Wetlands Education Center has been recognized as one of the world’s best wetland visitor centers. Their success was announced at the Conference of the global Wetlands Convention, known as Ramsar COP14, underway in Geneva, Switzerland. The Star Wetland Centre Award is a new initiative to recognize best practices...
Earthquake recorded Monday afternoon in Ellis County
The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Monday afternoon in Ellis County. The 2.6-magnitude quake was detected in northeast Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line, at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday. It is the fifth earthquake detected in the Hays area since the beginning of October.
Rahjes, Fort Hays State to host agriculture forum
Kansas District 110 Rep. Ken Rahjes, R-Agra, and Dr. Grady Dixon, Dean of the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics at Fort Hays State University, will host a day of discussion on the future of agriculture in western Kansas. The forum will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the Robbins Center on the campus of Fort Hays State University.
KDHE: Ellis Co. returns to high-incidence COVID category
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County moved into the high-incidence category, KDHE reported. (See map below). Several northwest Kansas counties...
Thoroughbred racehorses topic of next Science Cafe
Fort Hays State University’s Science Café for this month is set for Monday. This month’s presentation, entitled “Lactate Level to Evaluate Fitness in Race Horses,” is sponsored by FHSU’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at The Venue in Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill, 2704 Vine.
FHSU to celebrate International Education Week
International Education Week will be observed at Fort Hays State University with food, art, fashion, and much more starting Monday. Graduate assistants Misael Trejo and Erica Meneses have been instrumental in planning the second annual International Fashion & Food Festival, scheduled Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. “It will be...
⚽ FHSU's Madden named to D2CCA All-Central Region second team
WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Soccer defender Reilly Madden was named to the D2CCA All-Central Region Team for the 2022 season, released on Tuesday. Madden was a second-team selection at defender, chosen as one of the top eight defenders in the Central Region. This is the first...
MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility
In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Nov. 14, 2022)
Fort Hays State head women's basketball coach Tony Hobson and head men's coach Mark Johnson have their first shows of the year. Tiger Talk airs at noon on KAYS (94.3/1400) live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays.
