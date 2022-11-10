ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Reservations being taken for Ellis County Thanksgiving Feast

Reservations are being taken for the free Thanksgiving Day Community Feast for residents of Ellis County. Once again, the meal is being organized and run by the Ellis County Ministerial Alliance. Those attending will notice two major changes from previous years, said the Rev. Josh Gelatt, who chaired the ECMA organizing committee.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Driver hospitalized in Hays after I-70 crash

ELLIS COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Monday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported an unknown vehicle was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the Yocemento exit. The driver moved the vehicle from the driving to the passing lane. The rear of...
HAYS, KS
Gorham youngster wins KDOT poster contest, new bike

Jenson Miller of Gorham is one of three northwest Kansas winners in the 2022 Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day poster contest. The contest is sponsored annually by the Kansas Department of Transportation and other traffic safety organizations. Miller received first place in the 5- to 7-year-old age group for...
GORHAM, KS
International Star recognition for Kansas Wetlands Education Center

Kansas Wetlands Education Center has been recognized as one of the world’s best wetland visitor centers. Their success was announced at the Conference of the global Wetlands Convention, known as Ramsar COP14, underway in Geneva, Switzerland. The Star Wetland Centre Award is a new initiative to recognize best practices...
HAYS, KS
Earthquake recorded Monday afternoon in Ellis County

The Kansas Geological Survey reported an earthquake Monday afternoon in Ellis County. The 2.6-magnitude quake was detected in northeast Ellis County, just south of the Rooks County line, at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday. It is the fifth earthquake detected in the Hays area since the beginning of October.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Rahjes, Fort Hays State to host agriculture forum

Kansas District 110 Rep. Ken Rahjes, R-Agra, and Dr. Grady Dixon, Dean of the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics at Fort Hays State University, will host a day of discussion on the future of agriculture in western Kansas. The forum will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the Robbins Center on the campus of Fort Hays State University.
HAYS, KS
KDHE: Ellis Co. returns to high-incidence COVID category

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County moved into the high-incidence category, KDHE reported. (See map below). Several northwest Kansas counties...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Thoroughbred racehorses topic of next Science Cafe

Fort Hays State University’s Science Café for this month is set for Monday. This month’s presentation, entitled “Lactate Level to Evaluate Fitness in Race Horses,” is sponsored by FHSU’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at The Venue in Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill, 2704 Vine.
HAYS, KS
FHSU to celebrate International Education Week

International Education Week will be observed at Fort Hays State University with food, art, fashion, and much more starting Monday. Graduate assistants Misael Trejo and Erica Meneses have been instrumental in planning the second annual International Fashion & Food Festival, scheduled Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. “It will be...
HAYS, KS
⚽ FHSU's Madden named to D2CCA All-Central Region second team

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Fort Hays State Women's Soccer defender Reilly Madden was named to the D2CCA All-Central Region Team for the 2022 season, released on Tuesday. Madden was a second-team selection at defender, chosen as one of the top eight defenders in the Central Region. This is the first...
HAYS, KS
MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility

In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
ELLIS, KS
