NBC Sports
NFL officiating office made call to eject Dre Greenlaw for “a flagrant act”
NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson said after Sunday night’s game that it was the league officiating office that made the decision to eject 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Anderson said after the game that the officials threw the...
NBC Sports
Shocking stats show how 49ers' D stifled Chargers in second half
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' defense dominated the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their 22-16 win at Levi’s Stadium, and the stats paint a startling picture. Breaking up the statistics into each half shows how much the 49ers adjusted after halftime. Following the game, coach Kyle Shanahan shared that the defense didn’t make any schematic changes but just played cleaner football.
NBC Sports
Shanahan admits Greenlaw's ejection in win ‘blew my mind’
Like 49ers fans and other football fanatics across the world watching the “Sunday Night Football" matchup between the 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, Kyle Shanahan was shocked that Dre Greenlaw was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet collision with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. And shocked might be a bit of an...
NBC Sports
Report: Texans strip Brandin Cooks of captain status
Receiver Brandin Cooks will be back for the Texans today. His “C” won’t be. NFL Media reports that the Texans have stripped Cooks of his captain status in advance of his first game back after he wasn’t traded at the deadline. After the Week Nine loss...
NBC Sports
NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned
The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.
NBC Sports
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury
Former Eagles star Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. Now with the Arizona Cardinals, the 32-year-old tight end was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done for the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
NBC Sports
49ers teammates razz Jimmy G after Warriors dance team says hello
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center. Sitting courtside during the Warriors' clash against the San Antonio Spurs, members of the Golden State dance team singled out Garoppolo while strolling by and made sure to say hello. 49ers teammates George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk,...
Titans place Caleb Farley on IR, promote pair ahead of ‘TNF’
The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback Caleb Farley on injured reserve and promoted two players to the active roster in a
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo shares halftime message from 49ers’ win over Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers picked up a critical win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, but they didn’t make it easy on themselves. Justin Herbert immediately put the Chargers on the board with a touchdown pass to DeAndre Carter on the opening drive of the game. L.A. built up a 13-3 lead before the 49ers found the endzone thanks to Jimmy Garoppolo and were up 16-10 heading into halftime.
NBC Sports
Shanahan: Shocked if ‘first-time offender’ Greenlaw suspended
Not even 24 hours after stating he was perplexed by the Dre Greenlaw ejection in the 49ers’ 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, Kyle Shanahan remains puzzled about the decision. “It's similar to how I felt yesterday,” Shanahan told reporters on Monday after watching the...
NBC Sports
Hufanga cites Ryans' poise for 49ers' defensive dominance
The 49ers' defense has been one of the best in the 2022 NFL season and safety Talanoa Hufanga knows where the defense's soul comes from: DeMeco Ryans. Speaking with reporters following the 49ers' 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Hufanga explained how Ryans' demeanor permeates to the players.
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why 49ers put in waiver claim for DT Tillery
The 49ers almost had a boost to their banged-up defense. Almost. ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that the 49ers put in waiver claim on defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, the Los Angeles Chargers' 2019 first-round draft pick. Tillery ultimately was awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
NBC Sports
Why Kings are urging Monk to continue wearing Band-Aid on face
Shooting sleeves, headbands and wristbands are the most common accessories NBA players wear on a nightly basis. But over the last three games, Kings guard Malik Monk has debuted a unique look -- a Band-Aid planted across his face. Sacramento teammates are hoping that look doesn't go anywhere. "We were...
NBC Sports
Commanders' locker room after upset of Eagles was quite a scene
Everyone on the Commanders' side played their on-field role to perfection in Monday's 32-21 upset of the Eagles — and that cohesion carried over into the visitors locker room at Lincoln Financial Field once the contest concluded and the celebration began. Jeremy Reaves was the hype man in a...
NBC Sports
Facemask fouls aren’t reviewable, but they should be
Monday night’s game included a blatant facemask foul that was missed by the officials. Under the current rules, it’s a penalty that can’t be called via replay review. It should be. Unlike judgment calls, no discretion is needed to determine whether the video evidence shows a clear and obvious grabbing of the facemask.
NBC Sports
Heinicke ready for either QB1 or backup role moving forward
The Washington Commanders pulled off an epic upset victory over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, the club's third victory in four games with Taylor Heinicke at the helm. However, just minutes after the Commanders' fifth win of the season concluded, head coach Ron Rivera was noncommital whether...
NBC Sports
Kittle pinpoints what makes Jimmy G a winner with 49ers
Programming Note: NBC Bay Area's 3 p.m. PT newscast on Sunday will be live from Levi's Stadium and will be on-site postgame as well. Jimmy Garoppolo is far from a perfect quarterback. He lacks the mobility of a modern star quarterback and a consistent deep ball. Untimely interceptions have plagued the 49ers at times during his 51 career starts in San Francisco.
NBC Sports
Justin Fields on pace to break Lamar Jackson’s single-season quarterback rushing record
Since the day Lamar Jackson became the Ravens’ starting quarterback, there’s been no doubt that he’s the NFL’s best rushing quarterback. That’s no longer the case. Now Bears quarterback Justin Fields has a strong case for the title of the NFL’s best rushing quarterback. In fact, Fields is on pace this season to run for more yards than Jackson ever has.
NBC Sports
Hufanga leads NFL safeties in three key defensive categories
Talanoa Hufanga has become a household name throughout the first half of the 2022 NFL season. The second-year safety out of USC is putting up numbers that have vaulted him to one of the league's best at the position. Next Gen Stats pointed out on Twitter that Hufanga has excelled...
NBC Sports
Derek Carr: For that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off
Despite going through a coaching change, the Raiders entered the 2022 season with high expectations after finishing last year 10-7 with a playoff appearance. But things are looking more and more dire for the Raiders after their Week 10 result — a 25-20 loss to a team whose interim head coach was a television NFL analyst a week ago.
