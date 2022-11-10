ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

'Purple voters' explain what led them to vote for Evers, Johnson

By Sarah McGrew
 5 days ago
Wisconsin held true to its 'purple' label during the midterm elections, maybe even more so than in recent years. For the first time since 1998, Wisconsin voters split on the two top races, reelecting Democrat Governor Tony Evers and also reelecting Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.

Our Milwaukee affiliate asked viewers on Facebook if they were some of the voters that voted for both Evers and Johnson. Several of you reached out.

Matthew Ihlenfeldt from Green Bay said voting in this election was sort of like having to pick between his two least favorite football teams.

"If I could put it in the most Wisconsin terms ever, it's like the freaking Lions playing the Bears. They both suck and nobody likes them but you gotta pick one," Ihlenfeldt said.

So when he goes to the ballot box, he's not necessarily looking at the party but more so at each individual candidate.

"Whether it's blue or red, we've got to figure out who the best candidate is for that position," Ihlenfeldt said. "I also like to have a split in our government because then there's balance there."

Milwaukee voter Adam Cooper said voting for Evers and Johnson was less about the particular candidates and more about making sure neither party would have too much power.

"I don't think Johnson deserves my support per se. It was a vote against the agenda of the Democratic party federally," Cooper said. "With regard to Evers, again, he's holding the line against a Wisconsin Republican party that I think has behaved really poorly in the past."

Ihlenfeldt said there were specific issues that determined his votes in each race. For example, the topic of abortions is one of the issues that led him to vote for Evers. He said Tim Michels, the Republican candidate, drew too hard of a line on the issue.

"I don't personally necessarily like the abortion topic, but hard lining that hard for years and years up until a month before, it's like okay, you're just saying that to get the vote," Ihlenfeldt said. "I have a wife and a kid and you're not allowing exceptions so she's gonna die, like, what are we doing?"

In the race for senate, one of Ihlenfeldt's deciding factors was gun control. He said he worried Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes would go too far when it came to banning firearms.

"I'm a big gun advocate, so if [Barnes] was a little lighter on that talking about certain firearms."

Ihlenfeldt said the rest of his ballot was also pretty purple, with a mix of votes for Democrat, Republican, and Independent candidates. Meanwhile, Cooper said the rest of his ballot was blue.

Comments / 122

Keith Eccher
4d ago

This is the first article in a long time that simply reported. No slant. I found what the two persons said to make lots of sense. I am conservative. Can't remeber when I last voted for a democrat but found wisdom coming from those interviewed.

Reply(11)
14
Nurse from WI
4d ago

Johnson is a LYING, cheating SOB but WI residents STILL voted him. That speaks volumes as to the mentality of many people in this state. Why would anyone vote for a man like Johnson knowing that he tried to overturn the election and he LIED about it? THAT'S the kind of man Republicans want? You people are truly fn crazy with something seriously wrong with your thought process

Reply(8)
14
Fred Stehling
4d ago

Wisconsin was extremely fortunate to have two outstanding candidates in Michaels and Johnson. extremely disappointing that only a slim majority in Wisconsin understood that

Reply(12)
13
Related
marquettewire.org

Marquette reacts to miderm election results

Around Wisconsin, people lined up Nov. 8 to elect government officials in the 2022 midterm elections. The races were close between new and incumbent candidates in Wisconsin. Incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson won, beating former Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes by 1% of the vote. Meanwhile in the gubernatorial race, incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers also won the election by 3.4% against Republican candidate Tim Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Collectively, We Helped Save Wisconsin's Democracy

Minocqua Brewing Company not only makes great beer, but it also is a company with a point of view. For more information about the brewery and their Super PAC, please click here. Hello friends,. What an emotional week it has been!. In short, here's what I'm over the moon about.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Big Midterms Turnout in Wisconsin

(Robin Colbert, WRN/WIBA) Turnout was impressive for the midterms in Wisconsin. Nearly 57% of Wisconsin's eligible voters turned out for the midterm election. The Wisconsin Elections Commission says that unofficial numbers show just over 56.7% of eligible voters cast ballots. That's higher than most previous midterms but not quite as...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Scott Walker: 'Elections should be held on one day' and in-person

MILWAUKEE — Less than a week after the polls closed on the midterms, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is proposing changing the rules for voting. On Sunday, Walker tweeted, "Elections should be on one day. Photo ID should be required. Ballots should be cast in person with exceptions only for military and homebound. Results should be known on the night of the election."
WISCONSIN STATE
mediamilwaukee.com

Voices of UWM Voters: Midterm 2022

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students expressed nuanced views on the issues, and they broke down across political lines when asked who they supported for Wisconsin governor in midterm 2022. Some wanted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers (who ended up winning). Others supported his Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels. A team of UWM...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Wisconsin Officially Turns Purple

On Tuesday night and Wednesday morning there were some remarkable wins and some heartbreaking losses. That’s just how democracy works. One thing for certain is the state of Wisconsin has turned purple. Based on this election, Wisconsin has proved to be a very divided state. In some cases, voters...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Walz looks to use budget surplus to send $2K checks to Minnesota families, but not all Democrats agree

MINNEAPOLIS -- Perhaps the biggest election surprise locally was the win by Democrats of both the House and the Senate of the Minnesota legislature.Even the most optimistic DFLers never saw it coming. Democrats held onto the Minnesota House, and by one vote they now have control of the Minnesota Senate. Come January, the DFL will have only itself to blame if things don't get done at the Capitol. Minnesota is still sitting on top of a $9 billion surplus. Among the initiatives they will be tackling includes making the right to an abortion a state law, more money for education, paid family leave,...
MINNESOTA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Tony Evers handily won reelection, so how did he do it?

MADISON, Wis. — This week, Wisconsin voters delivered Gov. Tony Evers a victory that was anything but slim. Evers, the Democratic incumbent, defeated Republican challenger Tim Michels by nearly three times the margin that he beat Scott Walker by in 2018. As we try to unpack what happened in...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Barnes Urges Supporters To Keep Fighting for Change

Lt. Governor who lost US Senate race thanks supporters in speech at Sherman Phoenix. Mandela Barnes ended his campaign for U.S. Senate Wednesday where it he began it, at the Sherman Phoenix in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood surrounded by family and supporters. Despite Barnes’ narrow loss to Republican Senator...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
MADISON, WI
newsfromthestates.com

Voters give thumbs down to private election administration funding

Voters wait in line to vote at Washington High School on April 7, 2020. (Photo by Isiah Holmes) Voters in four Wisconsin counties voted overwhelmingly Tuesday in favor of banning private funds to help election administration. The ballot measures were all advisory, but the sentiment was the same: to reject...
WISCONSIN STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)

Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Spotlight: Evers’ unaudited billions

Twenty months after Congress passed a bill that rained $2.53 billion down on Wisconsin, the governor’s office in sole charge of administering the funding, as well as legislative audit and budget officials, have almost no idea of how all that money is being spent. Nine months after state Legislative...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Gov. Evers to include marijuana legalization in budget

MILWAUKEE — He's tried before, and Gov. Tony Evers says he will try again to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. "We will have a budget that includes legalizing marijuana," Evers told reporters Wednesday. Previous efforts by Evers and fellow Democrats to push for legalization have been blocked in the Republican-controlled...
WISCONSIN STATE
