Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter
You don't have to wait for Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filing to know what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying. Buffett has put more than $63 billion to work in one of these two stocks over the past four years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
There are near-term concerns for Coinbase, Despegar.com, and Bowlero. The crypto market is falling apart at the seams, and Coinbase isn't a flight to safety when the market has lead wings. Despegar.com and Bowlero report earnings this week and have fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in the last...
Motley Fool
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Caterpillar's performance isn't reflective of the consumer economy. Dow Inc. is a leading chemical company that offers a high-yield dividend. 3M's stock will divide investors, but it will get them talking. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
These 3 Dow Stocks Will Make or Break the Market This Week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower Monday morning. Walmart, Home Depot, and Cisco Systems will release their latest financial reports this week. All three companies have influence that could affect the entire stock market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Is My Money Safe in the Bank in a Recession?
Hopefully, this will put your mind at ease. Banks take several steps to secure their customers' money. But a bank account isn't always the best place to keep your cash. If you have money to save for the long term, you may be better off investing it. For many of...
Motley Fool
How Much Is Social Security Going Up in 2023?
Average Social Security benefits are going up more than 10% in 2023. However, even that amount will only be enough to make up for some of the impacts of inflation. Over time, Social Security recipients are always playing catch-up with rising prices. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Is Bumble Stock Worth Investing In?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Jim...
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now
Shopify's growth could accelerate thanks to a smart move. Nvidia can turn its fortunes around because of the data center market's growth and a recovery in graphics cards sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money
AMD and Apple have taken promising strides in their respective industries, which could pay off in 2023. AMD's stock has enjoyed a rally from investors in the last month thanks to a new data center chip. Meanwhile, Apple's latest earnings release has proved the resilience of its business. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today
China announced more measures to support its troubled property market. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person Monday. E-commerce giant Alibaba reported that 2022 Singles' Day sales were flat compared to last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now
Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Ally Financial. Travis Hoium has positions in MGM Resorts International. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel...
Motley Fool
Why UiPath Stock Was Soaring Today
Preliminary third-quarter revenue numbers beat estimates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened.
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia Stock Is Climbing Higher Today
Berkshire Hathaway bought $4 billion of Taiwan Semiconductor in the third quarter. When Warren Buffett's company invests in a company, it can send other stocks in the industry rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Why Louisiana-Pacific Stock Is Soaring Today
Louisiana-Pacific shares are soaring after the company appeared on the latest list of Berkshire Hathaway buys. This appears to be a classic Buffett-style investment, a company with a bright long-term future beaten down by current conditions. Investors following Berkshire should keep Warren Buffett's core principles in mind and be sure...
Motley Fool
Over Half of Millennials Own Stocks. Here Are 3 Stock Ideas to Start Your Own Portfolio.
Motley Fool's internal research uncovers investing trends among Gen Z and Millennials. A diversified portfolio of stocks is a proven method for building wealth. Industry leaders Alphabet, Apple, and Amazon are excellent choices for getting started. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Why Sea Stock Was Surging Today
The e-commerce platform reported a solid beat to revenue and earnings estimates. Management said the Shopee marketplace should reach breakeven by the end of 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Crypto Prices Recently Hit Two-Year Low. Is It Finally Time to Buy?
Expect further crypto volatility -- prices could fall even more. Bitcoin recently dipped below $17,000 for the first time in two years. The collapse of FTX has seriously shaken investor confidence and it could take a long time before prices recover. Check out our picks for best crypto apps (Bonuses,...
Motley Fool
Why Stitch Fix Stock Was Up 15% on Tuesday
Stitch Fix would benefit from improving economic growth trends and slowing inflation. Investors are still bracing for more sales declines in the current quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Surging Today
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of the Brazilian fintech company...
Motley Fool
Why Miniso Group Stock Skyrocketed Today
The company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0