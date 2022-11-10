ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decider.com

Netflix Continues Crusade Against Password Sharing with New Remote Sign Out Feature

Netflix is taking another step in its mission to prevent password sharing — this time by allowing subscribers to log out of a device remotely. The new feature, which launches today, is called Manage Account Access and Devices, and gives users the ability to sign out of their Netflix account easily if they’re logged in somewhere else. In a blog announcing the news today, Netflix introduces the feature as a timely addition angled toward holiday travelers looking to stream a little festive fare while visiting friends or family. The streamer states, “With the busy holiday season just around the corner, many...
Whiskey Riff

Unsuspecting Moose Steps Directly Over Top Of A Quiet Bow Hunter

That’s the best advice you can get when hunting. It’s amazing what silence can do for you out there when all other factors are on your side, too. Typically, scent is the dead giveaway. Most people know how to be quiet, but masking your scent may be a more difficult task. These animals are able to smell our weird scents from a good distance a lot of the time. But, sometimes, everything seems to work a person favor, whether it’s the wind or a scent killer.

