Wynonna Judd marks 6 months since mom Naomi’s death at CMA Awards 2022

By Leah Bitsky
Wynonna Judd thanked those who have been there for her as she mourned the loss of her mom, Naomi Judd, during a speech at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards.

“In death there is life, and here I am,” Wynonna told the audience before presenting the award for vocal duo of the year. “Thank you for your love and your support.”

Wynonna, 58, said that she has been filled with grief since her mother killed herself, but the country music community has been behind her amid her struggles.

“These past six months have been a time to grieve and a time to be grateful,” she said. “I am humbled and honored tonight to still have a seat at the table of country music. I have the opportunity of presenting the CMA award for duo, which mom and I won seven times.”

When the winners of the award, TJ and John Osborne of the duo Brothers Osborne, came up to accept their trophy from Wynonna, they praised the singer’s inspiring career.

Wynonna Judd thanked her support system at the 2022 CMA Awards six months after her mom Naomi’s death.
“To be here tonight and to be in the presence of Wynonna, while winning this award, will be one of the biggest highlights of my entire life,” TJ told the audience.

John added, “It’s an absolute honor. We’ve learned so much from you and your family.”

Naomi, a country music icon, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30 at the age of 76 after struggling with her mental health for several years.

Wynonna opened up about the pain of losing her mom to suicide in May, writing on Instagram ,  “I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends.”

She added that she wants to end the cycle of mental health struggles and addiction in her family and needs to do the self-work.

“I really DO know, that I’m not able to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it’s okay to reach out for help. I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing,” she said.

There has been some family drama surrounding Naomi’s untimely death. Wynonna and her sister, Ashley Judd, were reportedly left off of their mother’s will.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35VADU_0j67UxnU00
Her mom died in April from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
While rumors swirled that Ashley and Wynonna were fighting over their mom’s will, the singer denied the claims in October.

“Someone told me while I was at Ashley’s house, ‘Hey, did you know that they’re saying this about you?’ I went, ‘Huh? I’m fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?’” Wynonna told People of the rumors.

“Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?”

She added that their mom’s death has only brought the sisters closer.

“I feel like we’re connected in a way that is so different because I’m an orphan,” Wynonna, whose father is Charles Jordan, said. “Both my parents are gone, and I’m relying on Ashley. She’s relying on me in a different way that’s about compassion. It’s not about being successful and smart and capable. It’s about, ‘I love you.’ ‘I love you, too.’ We’re vulnerable with each other, and we’re tender.”

Court documents previously obtained by Page Six showed Naomi had appointed her husband, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate five years before she died.

When Strickland dies, Wynonna said she and Ashley will “split” the estate and that she has no plans to contest the will .

