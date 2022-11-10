Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Hasbro, Oatly, Advanced Micro Devices and More
Hasbro (HAS) – The toy maker's stock slid 5.2% in the premarket following a double-downgrade to "underperform" from "buy" at Bank of America. The move comes after BofA conducted what it calls a "deep dive" on Hasbro's "Magic: The Gathering" trading card game business. BofA said Hasbro has been overprinting cards and destroying the long-term value of the business.
How to Keep Your Crypto Safe by Moving It Offline Into Your Own Wallet
Taking your digital assets offline can mitigate the risks that come with putting your crypto on an exchange. The downside of cold storage is that your assets are less liquid and harder to trade quickly, since you have to go through various protective steps to access your funds. If all...
World Population Reaches 8 Billion People, With India Expected to Surpass China as Most Populous Nation
The world population reached 8 billion people, and India is expected to pass China as the world's most populous country, according to United Nations projections. The global population has more than tripled since 1950 as mortality dropped and life expectancy has increased. Although humanity is larger than it has ever...
Household Debt Soars at Fastest Pace in 15 Years as Credit Card Use Surges, Fed Report Says
Households increased debt at the fastest pace in 15 years due to hefty increases in credit card usage and mortgage balances. The credit card balance collectively rose more than 15% from the same period in 2021, the largest annual jump in more than 20 years, according to the New York Fed.
Wholesale Prices Rose 0.2% in October, Less Than Expected, as Inflation Eases
The producer price index rose 0.2% in October, below the 0.4% estimate. A significant contributor to the slowdown in wholesale inflation was a 0.1% decline in services, the first outright decline in that measure since November 2020. On a year-over-year basis, PPI rose 8% compared to an 8.4% increase in...
Panasonic and Redwood Materials Strike Multibillion-Dollar Battery Component Deal for U.S. Production
Battery recycling company Redwood Materials, founded by former Tesla CTO JB Straubel, will supply high-nickel cathode to Panasonic Energy starting in 2025. The deal is worth multiple billions, Straubel told CNBC without providing a specific figure. Panasonic Energy of North America, the largest supplier of battery cells for electric vehicles...
China's October Retail and Industrial Data Miss Expectations
Retail sales fell by 0.5% in October from a year ago — the first decline since May — and industrial production grew by 5%, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expected retail sales would slow to 1% year-on-year growth in October,...
UK Property Market at Risk of Major Downturn as Recession Fears Loom
The U.K. property market could be on the verge of a major downturn, with some market watchers warning of a collapse in prices of up to 30%. New homebuyer enquiries plunged in October to their lowest level since the 2008 financial crash, the latest RICS housing surveyors report showed last week.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Plug Power Must Get Expenses Under Control
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc: "This is a very early stage company that has a lot in the pipe. I tend to like these companies. ... If you get a bunch of them, I think you're going to be fine."
