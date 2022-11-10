Read full article on original website
Md. Man Comes Home and Finds His Adult Children, 3 Others Dead After Murder-Suicide
The suspect killed his ex-girlfriend, her family members and another person who was inside the home A Maryland man returned to his La Plata home on Friday to find five people dead — including his two adult children, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, the man entered the home and made the grim discovery. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, who resides at a different residence, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann,...
Virginia Mom Charged with Murder After 4-Year-Old Eats 'Large Amount' of THC Gummies
A doctor told police that if the boy had been treated sooner, "it could have prevented death" A 30-year-old Virginia woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son, who suffered a "medical emergency" in May, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office wrote on its Facebook page. A Spotsylvania County Grand Jury indicted Dorothy Clements on Monday, officials stated. She was charged with one count of felony murder and one count of child neglect. Clements was booked Wednesday evening and currently being held at...
WTRF
5 people found dead in home in murder-suicide
(WTRF) — Returning home from work, a Maryland homeowner found five people dead in his home in what police say was a murder-suicide, says ABC News. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s office, responded to a residential home in La Plata, Maryland on Friday to find the homeowner at the front door with two women and three men dead. Authorities say the victims suffered trauma.
Va. Mom Allegedly Gave 2-Year-Old Daughter Fatal Dose of Benadryl After Custody Dispute
Reports say 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl Authorities have charged a Virginia mom with murder in connection to the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was found unresponsive in a motel, according to police. Citing the medical examiner's office, WTVR-TV reports Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl. According to a news release, police in Virginia Beach, Va., responded to the Cutty Sark Motel on Aug. 1 where they discovered 38-year-old Leandra Andrade suffering from a medical emergency. Her daughter,...
Woman Who Says Dad Was Serial Killer Told Police About Mass Grave in 2007. They Excavated the Wrong Site
Authorities said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the bodies of up to 70 women she said were murdered by her late father, Donald Dean Studey Authorities admitted to searching the wrong location after a woman told authorities in 2007 that her father was a serial killer who buried the remains of dozens of women on his property. According to WHO-TV, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said Lucy Studey reached out to them 15 years ago, urging them to recover the...
Susan Smith, in Prison for Killing Her 2 Kids, Is 'No Longer Corresponding' with Long-Distance Boyfriend
Susan Smith had been writing letters to a man, but the communication has now stopped. "It's over," a family member tells PEOPLE Susan Smith, the notorious South Carolina mother who killed her two sons in 1994, is eligible for parole in late 2024 — but she won't be with her long-distance boyfriend if she gets out of prison. Last year, Smith, 51, began corresponding with a divorced man in his 40s. PEOPLE reviewed two of the letters, in which she wrote, "We're going to have amazing chemistry in person. I can't...
Mother accused of handcuffing and starving children extradited back to Harris County
Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was extradited from Louisiana over the weekend and booked in jail. She and her boyfriend are accused of horrific abuse against her own children.
'Good Boy, Get Him': Ky. Woman Gets 20 Years for Siccing Pit Bull on Man, Killing Him
Melissa Wolke, 40, pleaded guilty to murdering 55-year-old Donald Abner A Kentucky woman was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison after admitting to ordering her pit bull to attack a man she was assaulting, resulting in the man's death, PEOPLE confirms. A spokesperson for the Rockcastle County Circuit Court Clerk tells PEOPLE that Melissa Wolke, 40, agreed in October to plead guilty to murder in connection with the Jan. 10, 2020, death of 55-year-old Donald Abner. That day, police received a 911 call about a woman "jumping up and down"...
Missing 12-year-old found dead in a trunk
Investigators in Paris are questioning a man and a woman suspected of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl whose body was found in a trunk on Friday.
The Cruel Killing by the Youngest Woman on Death Row
Christa Pike is the youngest female to ever be sentenced to death in the U.S. A heads up, this case is quite gruesome — the things this young lady did are absolutely shocking and particularly heinous, which is likely why this was a death penalty case.
Woman 'Repeatedly' Rejected Coworker's Advances, Texted Him to Not Touch Her. She Was Killed the Next Day
Nicole Hammond, 28, told her co-worker she did not want to be "manipulated" by him A 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his co-worker, police said. Michael Carpenter was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, who allegedly rejected his advances, according to a police probable cause statement obtained by the Kansas City Star. The night before Hammond was killed, text messages indicated she told Carpenter that "she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him," police said in...
A woman was hit by a train while detained in a police car. Why is she still facing charges?
On 16 September, 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was hit by a freight train while she sat inside a Platteville Police Department patrol car in Colorado. The unfathomable actions of Platteville Sergeant Pablo Vazquez, who parked the car on the tracks, and Fort Lupton Officer Jordan Steinke, who placed her inside the vehicle after she was arrested, cost Ms Rios-Gonzalez nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum and 12 days in a hospital bed. Despite charges being brought against Mr Vazquez and Ms Steinke, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office has yet to drop felony menacing charges against Ms Rios-Gonzalez,...
White supremacist pedophile dies in prison while awaiting trial
FRESNO (CBS SF/AP) - A white supremacist who openly advocated for pedophilia died last month while in custody in Arizona, where he was awaiting trial for allegedly grooming a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping her, according to public records.Nathan Larson was arrested in 2020 by authorities who said they caught him flying across the country with the girl who he had persuaded to run away from home in Fresno.Larson died Sept. 18 and an order of dismissal in his case was filed Oct. 11, the Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The U.S. Attorney's Office had no further details on the death.The Bee...
Woman arrested in connection with deaths of her sister and newborn niece
FRESNO, Calif. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old woman and her 26-year-old boyfriend were arrested in connection with the deaths of the female suspect’s 18-year-old sister and 3-week-old niece. On the morning of Saturday, Sept. 24, Fresno Police officers responded to a home on the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue...
Murdered 5-Year-Old’s Stepmom Ratted on Estranged Hubby in June, Cops Say
Three months before Harmony Montgomery’s father was charged in the 5-year-old’s murder, her stepmother pointed the finger at her estranged husband—and claimed she’d been encouraged to lie to police.In court documents filed this week in connection with a separate firearms case against Adam Montgomery, prosecutors reveal a June 3 interview they had with his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery. During that interview, Kayla alleged that Montgomery had murdered Harmony in December 2019—about two years before she was reported missing in New Hampshire.“Kayla also said that [Adam Montgomery] had encouraged her on multiple occasions to lie to police about Harmony’s whereabouts, basically...
Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer
A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
Police: 6-year-old girl in Waynesburg buried alive by father
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greene County man is accused of brutally abusing his 6-year-old daughter.John Kraft of Waynesburg is now in jail. Police say last month that Greene County social workers found severe bruising on the girl's face and body.And two weeks ago, when they interviewed the girl and her sibling, police say they told them about Kraft allegedly burying the girl alive in the yard in a hole that left her smelling like sewage.Police say the girl told them that Kraft often beat her with a belt and his arm, which has a metal rod in it from surgery. Police say they documented that the girl's body was covered in old and new bruises.
So Sad: Young Dolph’s Life Partner Mia Jaye Shares Struggle Coping With His Death, Third Suspect Arrested In Murder Plot
Young Dolph's life partner Mia Jaye shares her struggles coping with his death a year later in the midst of a third suspect being arrested for the murder.
Woman gets 7 years in prison for giving ‘big dog’ fentanyl to inmate, leading to overdose
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A former Santa Rita Jail inmate has been sentenced to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl to another inmate who overdosed on the drug, according to a press release sent out Friday by the United States Department of Justice. Kameron Patricia Reid, a 38-year-old San Leandro resident, said she did […]
Five MS-13 gang members sentenced to life for murder, dismemberment of Virginia teens
5 members of the infamous MS-13 gang were sentenced to life in prison for the murder and dismemberment of two Virginia teenagers in 2016.
