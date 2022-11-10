ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Philadelphia

A Historic Look at Joel Embiid's Unreal 59-Point Night

A historic look at Joel Embiid's unreal 59-point night originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Every time you think you’ve seen it all from Joel Embiid, he shows you something that keeps you coming back. A performance that reinforces that he is one of the greatest two-way players, not just in Sixers history, but maybe that we’ve ever seen.
NBC Philadelphia

Joel Embiid Scores Career-High 59 Points in Heroic Performance

3 observations after heroic Embiid scores career-high 59, hauls Sixers to win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Joel Embiid absolutely hauled the Sixers to victory Sunday night. Essentially, everything good for the Sixers came from Embiid in their 105-98 win over the Jazz. He turned in an astounding performance,...
NBC Philadelphia

Pigeons Take Over Field During Saints-Steelers Game in Pittsburgh

Pigeons take over field during Saints-Steelers game in Pittsburgh originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Between the Eagles, Ravens, Falcons, Cardinals and Seahawks, there are a lot of birds in the NFL. On Sunday, another feathered friend got in on the action. Acrisure Stadium saw a flock of pigeons occupy...
PITTSBURGH, PA

