Related
Central Michigan Life
'We don't want to be done yet': CMU volleyball secures place in MAC tournament
A lot was at stake for Central Michigan volleyball as it went into rivalry weekend against Western Michigan. Not only did the Chippewas beat their rivals for the first time since 2019, but they also secured their spot in the Mid-American Conference tournament. After the win, CMU honored its three...
Central Michigan Life
CMU volleyball sweep MAC West Player of the Week honors
After securing two wins against rival Western Michigan over the weekend, senior outside hitter Mallory Hernandez, sophomore libero Aly Gurtiza and freshman setter Claire Ammeraal earned Mid-American Conference Player of the Week honors. This is the first time that the Chippewas have swept all three MAC player of the week...
Central Michigan Life
CMU to offer Thanksgiving bus rides to Detroit, Chicago
4:30 p.m. - Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) 6:30 p.m. at Troy Center. Pickup locations and times for Returning to CMU from Detroit:. 7 p.m. at Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) Drop-off times and locations for rides to Chicago:. 5 p.m. EST/4 p.m. CST - New Buffalo - Shell Gas Station. 6:30...
Central Michigan Life
CMU men's basketball defeats Eastern Illinois in home opener
363 days ago Central Michigan basketball took the court against the Eastern Illinois Panthers and secured its first win of the season with a buzzer beater. This year things looked a little different. In the company of Chippewa fans, CMU jumped on the Panthers early in their home opener at McGuirk Arena with a 76-60 win on Sunday.
Central Michigan Life
CMU DIII hockey swept by Saginaw Valley State
As Central Michigan division III hockey freshman forward Nathan Bottles headed to the net, he had a defender slashing at his skates. With only freshman goalie Petr Mehall to beat, Bottles attempted a shot, but before it could come off his stick a Cardinals defender sent him to the ice resulting in a penalty shot.
Central Michigan Life
Emanuel and Incoom earn MAC Player of the Week honors
After a second-half comeback against Buffalo last Wednesday, freshman quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr and senior defensive end Thomas Incoom were named Mid-American Conference Players of the Week on Monday. The freshman signal-caller Emanuel was named MAC Offensive player of the week after he rushed for 293 yards and three touchdowns...
Central Michigan Life
CMU women’s basketball loses Knoll to transfer portal
After remaining on the bench during Central Michigan women’s basketball’s season-opening loss to Valparaiso, sophomore guard Hanna Knoll has entered the transfer portal. Knoll was removed from the Chippewas’ roster ahead of their game against Oakland. Hailing from Angola, Indiana, Knoll averaged 22.9 minutes per game as...
Central Michigan Life
Student Government Association announced new house clerk
The Student Government Association weekly meeting was shorter Nov. 14 as the general board meeting was canceled. SGA members went straight to committee meetings and then broke off into the senate and house meetings. During the house meeting, it was announced that first year student Lucia Dominguez is the newly...
