Elk Grove, CA

All Cardinals

Why the Cardinals Released Eno Benjamin

The Arizona Cardinals walked out of SoFi Stadium with a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but not everyone celebrated a victory Monday. In a day filled with news for the Cardinals, the team informed running back Eno Benjamin he was being released in what was certainly a surprise move from the organization.
TEMPE, AZ
NBC Philadelphia

Commanders HC Ron Rivera Gets Choked Up Discussing Late Mother in Postgame Speech

Ron Rivera gets choked up discussing late mother in postgame speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What a win for Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders. Washington went into South Philadelphia under the bright lights of Monday Night Football and stunned the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team, taking down the NFC East rival Eagles 32-21.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Philadelphia

Tom Brady Almost Retired at 27 Because of Elbow Pain

Tom Brady admits he almost retired at this age due to elbow pain originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the oldest player in the NFL and still leading his team to victories, including a 21-16 win in Germany over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Philadelphia

NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels' Job With Raiders Not in Jeopardy

Report: Raiders not planning to move on from McDaniels originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. So much for Josh McDaniels being on the hot seat. Despite his disastrous start as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, his job for 2022 and beyond appears to be secure. McDaniels' group is 2-7 on...
NBC Philadelphia

Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray Both Ruled Out for Rams-Cardinals Game

Stafford, Murray both ruled out for Rams-Cardinals game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. Matthew Stafford’s Rams and Kyler Murray’s Cardinals will face off on Sunday, but the two star quarterbacks will be watching from the sidelines. Both Stafford and Murray were ruled out for Sunday’s NFC...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

Juju Watkins commits to USC Trojans women's basketball

Juju Watkins is staying home. The Sierra Canyon girls basketball star - and the consensus No. 1 player in the country - announced her commitment to USC on Tuesday morning.  Watkins picked USC over Stanford and South Carolina. A 6-foot-1 guard, Watkins averaged 25.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, ...
LOS ANGELES, CA

