Why the Cardinals Released Eno Benjamin
The Arizona Cardinals walked out of SoFi Stadium with a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but not everyone celebrated a victory Monday. In a day filled with news for the Cardinals, the team informed running back Eno Benjamin he was being released in what was certainly a surprise move from the organization.
NBC Philadelphia
Commanders HC Ron Rivera Gets Choked Up Discussing Late Mother in Postgame Speech
Ron Rivera gets choked up discussing late mother in postgame speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What a win for Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders. Washington went into South Philadelphia under the bright lights of Monday Night Football and stunned the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team, taking down the NFC East rival Eagles 32-21.
NBC Philadelphia
Tom Brady Almost Retired at 27 Because of Elbow Pain
Tom Brady admits he almost retired at this age due to elbow pain originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the oldest player in the NFL and still leading his team to victories, including a 21-16 win in Germany over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.
Titans place Caleb Farley on IR, promote pair ahead of ‘TNF’
The Tennessee Titans placed cornerback Caleb Farley on injured reserve and promoted two players to the active roster in a
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels' Job With Raiders Not in Jeopardy
Report: Raiders not planning to move on from McDaniels originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. So much for Josh McDaniels being on the hot seat. Despite his disastrous start as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, his job for 2022 and beyond appears to be secure. McDaniels' group is 2-7 on...
NBC Philadelphia
Tom Brady Cracks Randy Moss Joke After Epic Trick Play Fail in Bucs-Seahawks
Brady cracks Randy Moss joke after epic fail on Bucs' trick play originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's a good thing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Sunday, because it meant Tom Brady could laugh off one of his most embarrassing plays in recent memory. During the third quarter of...
NBC Philadelphia
Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray Both Ruled Out for Rams-Cardinals Game
Stafford, Murray both ruled out for Rams-Cardinals game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. Matthew Stafford’s Rams and Kyler Murray’s Cardinals will face off on Sunday, but the two star quarterbacks will be watching from the sidelines. Both Stafford and Murray were ruled out for Sunday’s NFC...
Juju Watkins commits to USC Trojans women's basketball
Juju Watkins is staying home. The Sierra Canyon girls basketball star - and the consensus No. 1 player in the country - announced her commitment to USC on Tuesday morning. Watkins picked USC over Stanford and South Carolina. A 6-foot-1 guard, Watkins averaged 25.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, ...
