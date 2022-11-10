ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Airman dies following head-on crash in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard has confirmed that an airman died over the weekend in a Jefferson County car crash. Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson died in a head-on vehicle collision near Jefferson County on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Staff […]
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park Police could soon start carrying anti-opioid overdose Narcan spray

Overland Park police officers may soon begin carrying Narcan, a life-saving medicine meant to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted to recommend approval of an agreement with the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners that would allow Overland Park police officers to carry Narcan.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

KCKPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers in the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead just after midnight Sunday morning. KCKPD said officers were dispatched to the area of Kansas Avenue and Berger Avenue at 12:16 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMZU

Lone Jack man removing an animal in roadway struck by vehicle

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. - A Lone Jack man is struck by a vehicle while removing an animal from the roadway yesterday in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred on Highway 50, when 60-year-old Steven Prettyman was removing a dead deer near Harris Road. 19-year-old Lone Jack driver, George Jobe, was unable to stop for congested traffic, swerved to avoid a collision, and struck Prettyman.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Overnight truck crash sends 2 to Topeka hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer and his passenger were taken to a local hospital after the semi crashed between two bridges. Shawnee County Fire District #4 was called to a crash at 3:18 a.m. Monday morning after a truck heading west drove into the median and down an embankment between […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Suspects seen on video assaulting victim in October arrested, charged

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport the morning of Oct. 23. The suspects in the video have been arrested. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted the video of the incident that took place just before 3 a.m. that day near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Raytown PD investigating after one person is shot

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Officers were called to the 9200 block of 55th Street in regard to a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located one person that was shot. They were transferred to an area hospital. This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
RAYTOWN, MO
KSNT News

1 dead in Southwest Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is dead after a Friday night shooting in Southwest Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police confirmed at 6:48 p.m. on Friday a shooting had taken place near the intersection of Southwest 29th Street and Southwest Villa West Drive around 5:45 p.m. The shooting was the result of a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas couple heartbroken after baby drowns in bathtub

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Basehor couple is grieving after losing their 1-year-old baby girl to a drowning accident at home. Now, they’re bravely sharing their story in hopes that it saves even one life. Baby Penelope’s parents said that she was pure sunshine, a lover that never knew...
BASEHOR, KS
Kansas Reflector

Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
TOPEKA, KS
People

People

353K+
Followers
58K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy