Read full article on original website
Related
Despite Mr. Drew's relaxed demeanor, these lizards can be tough to own as pets
PORTLAND, Maine — When Andrew Desjardins from Mr. Drew and His Animals Too stops by the 207 studio, we know it's always going to be fun and we know we're going to learn a lot. What we don't know is what is going to come through those studio doors...
The Maine Model T collection that started with a $50 purchase
SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — The chug of the Model T engine hits the ears before you see the car. For John Harris, that sound is like music. The Ford Model T has been a vital part of his life for 70 years. “In 1947, Ford went public. I wanted...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0