City of Tulsa preparing in case of winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — The city of Tulsa says they are preparing in case Green Country sees any winter weather in the coming days.

The Streets and Stormwater Department said they are watching weather forecasts and conditions to be ready for whenever the first winter weather comes, and for other winter weather events that may occur this season.

The City of Tulsa is responsible for clearing snow and ice from the Gilcrease Expressway, L.L. Tisdale Expressway and all arterial (main) streets. Other highway segments in Tulsa are the responsibility of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

City of Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell said they are staffed well to care for the roads.

“We have hired several people, plus we have other departments that help,” McCorkell said.

Crews are assigned to 36 specific routes totaling approximately 1,770 lane-miles, which is approximately the same distance as driving from Tulsa to San Francisco, the city said. Spreading and plowing routes are prioritized based on traffic counts. Once the main streets are cleared and conditions permit, selected residential streets may be treated based on traffic and steepness.

During winter weather response, the first focus is to clear city arterial streets for emergency responders. After arterial streets are clear, the second focus then moves to residential or collector streets near hospitals, schools and areas with steep hills.

If snowplows do come out, McCorkell wants to remind residents to not interfere and impede the plows and slow down.

“If you see a plow, don’t drive around them,” he said.

