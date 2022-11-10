ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

UPDATE: Man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp. indicted on murder charges in death penalty case

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7JWP_0j67RCVE00

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 2:38 p.m.:

A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted Stephen Marlow on over two dozen charges connected to the shooting and killing of four people in Butler Twp. earlier this year.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Several more charges filed against man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp.

Marlow, 39, was indicted on several charges including 12 counts of aggravated murder for the killings of Clyde and Eva Knox, and Sarah and Kayla Anderson, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck said during a news conference Thursday. He also faces eight counts of aggravated burglary and one count each of having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XHWRK_0j67RCVE00

The charges Marlow is facing, in addition to three Aggravating Circumstance Specifications attached to each aggravated murder count, makes him eligible for the death penalty, Heck said.

The death penalty is not something we ask for in many cases at all. The death penalty should be reserved for the most horrific and shocking crimes. This case certainly meets that criteria,” Heck said.

The last time that the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office sought the death penalty was in 2017.

Heck said that he anticipates that Marlow and his attorney will file motions regarding his competency ahead of a trial.

“There’s also the possibility of filing for what’s called a ‘serious mental illness,’ they could file for that. That’s new under Ohio law. This could be one of the first in the state of Ohio, as a matter of fact,” he said.

>> Affidavit: Butler Twp. shooting suspect believed neighbors were ‘sleeper cell terrorists’

If someone is found to be suffering with a “serious mental illness,” then the death penalty would be off the table.

At this time, Heck said a psychological evaluation has not been conducted on Marlow.

“We believe from all indications that of his past that he is competent and sane,” Heck said.

Heck released new details about the shooting when announcing the indictment. He revealed that Sarah Anderson, 42, had just returned home on Hardwicke Place from grocery shopping when Marlow allegedly shot her in her garage. He then went inside the house and shot 15-year-old Kayla Anderson while she was on the phone with a friend.

Marlow then went to the Knox residence, also on Hardwicke Place, and shot Eva “Sally” Knox, 79, in the doorway of a detached garage, and Cylde Knox, 82, as he sat in a lawn chair.

After a nationwide manhunt, he was taken into custody by police in Lawrence, Kansas just over 24 hours after the shooting.

During the search of Marlow’s property following the shooting, investigators found a computer and a document talking about conspiracy theories. Documents indicated that Marlow believed his neighbors were almost all “sleeper cell terrorists,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

In an amended complaint against Marlow, a detective revealed that Marlow owned a storage unit on North Dixie Drive.

“Surveillance video showed Stephen entered the property on the day of the incident at 11:12 a.m.; he exited at 11:27 a.m.; just minutes before the murders,” according to the affidavit and statement of facts.

When detectives executed a search warrant on the storage unite and found an empty soft gun case that would normally hold an AR-15 style rifle, handgun and riffle ammunition and some writings on warfare.

Marlow was not allowed to have a firearm because of a prior charge, but he told FBI officials interviewing him that he “deliberately circumvented that by traveling to Kentucky and meeting a private seller to obtain the firearms.”

He admitted to buying the firearm to “carry out his attack,” the affidavit read.

A detective wrote that when Marlow was being extradited back to Ohio from Kansas, he said the killings were an act of self-defense to protect his family and for “exposure.”

Heck sent his condolences to the families of the victims, who he spoke with before officially going for the death penalty.

“Its hell on earth to be a survivor and a survivor of a victim who’s been brutally killed like this,” Heck said.

Since being brought back to Ohio, Marlow has been held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $10 million bond.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

One arrested after leading police on 2 county chase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspected vehicle thief lead officers on a chase that crossed county lines before ending in a collision. According to the Sidney Police Department, officers found a truck marked as stolen on Michigan Street and Sixth Avenue in Sidney. The suspected driver, 23-year-old Thomas Mason, ran a red light and lead […]
PIQUA, OH
Fox 19

Deputies release 911 calls from Green Township home invasion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hamilton County deputies released the 911 calls from a home invasion robbery in Green Township. Green Township officers were called to a home on Calmhaven Drive early Tuesday after a caller stated that there were people she did not know inside her house. Aaron Clower, 18, and Zachery...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

2 people shot on 1-75 southbound, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were shot on I-75 southbound near the West Mitchell Avenue ramp on Sunday evening, according to Cincinnati police. The two victims were found at the 5.1 mile marker with non-life threatening graze wounds, according to Lt. Tim Lanter. In addition, a car wrecked at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

SPD: Officer-involved shooting suspect told passenger he was member of KKK

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police Division releasing more details into what led to an officer-involved shooting in Springfield Sunday. Officers were called about 7:17 a.m. to the Sunoco at 720 Selma Road for a report of a man on the gas station's lot with a gun, according to the incident report. The report goes on that the man had pointed a gun at someone. Officers say they arrived at 8:12 a.m. to meet a man who told police he met the suspect at a convenience store on the 1800 block of South Limestone Street, and later asked him for a ride to a motel on East Main Street.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Bond set at $8.2 million for teen charged in 3 murders, kidnapping

Bond was set at more than $8 million for a teenager accused of killing three people in just 17 days. Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted on six counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of burglary, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of carrying concealed weapons and one count of obstruction of official business.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
101K+
Followers
139K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy