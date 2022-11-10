ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rangers making a push for Jacob deGrom, other top free-agent arms?

By Victor Barbosa
 5 days ago
Former New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) could land a deal with the Rangers. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers have already established themselves as one of the busiest teams in the early days of the MLB offseason, acquiring 2019 All-Star starter Jake Odorizzi in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. Texas also welcomed in new manager Bruce Bochy in late October, a hire that gives the franchise a leader who has already won three World Series titles.

Morosi reported earlier this week that Texas has been inquiring about Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw as well.

One week after the Bochy move, it was reported that the Rangers would "pony up" in an effort to land deGrom, who has spent his entire career with the New York Mets and has won two NL Cy Young awards. deGrom -- who had a $30.5 million player option for the 2023 season -- opted out of his contract on Monday.

Rodon is coming off of his second straight All-Star campaign, after making his Midsummer Classic debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2021. Following the breakout in his final year with Chicago, Rodon cashed in with a two-year, $44 million contract with the San Francisco Giants last offseason, a deal that held a second-year option.

Senga is the latest big name Japanese professional baseball player to make waves and declare his intentions to play for an MLB team. The 29-year-old is a three-time Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star and helped lead team Japan to the gold medal during the Tokyo Olympics.

Perez was the Rangers' best starting pitcher in 2022, making his first career All-Star team during the first year of his second stint with the club. The lefty led all Texas starters in wins (12), ERA (2.89), strikeouts (169) and innings pitched (196 1/3) among a host of other categories.

