Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Range Resources (RRC) Stock Gains 9% Since Q3 Earnings Beat
RRC - Free Report) stock jumped more than 9% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 24, thanks to higher realizations of commodity prices. The company posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32. The bottom line significantly improved from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 52 cents per share.
Zacks.com
Pembina (PBA) Stock Rises 6.5% After Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
PBA - Free Report) stock has gone up 6.5% since the third-quarter 2022 earnings announcement on Nov 3. This rise could be attributed to Pembina Pipeline’s third-quarter earnings beating the consensus mark and a year-over-year improvement in quarterly sales. Inside Pembina Pipeline's Earnings. Pembina Pipeline reported third-quarter 2022 earnings...
Zacks.com
ProAssurance (PRA) Declines 12.9% Since Q3 Earnings Miss
PRA - Free Report) shares have declined 12.9% since it reported weak third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 8, 2022. Decreased profits from all its segments except the Workers' Compensation segment affected the results. This was partially offset by higher investment income and lower expenses. The NORCAL acquisition keeps supporting its growth.
Zacks.com
PRA Group (PRAA) Rises 8% Since Q3 Earnings Beat on Low Costs
PRAA - Free Report) have grown 7.6% since reporting third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. The quarterly results benefited from strong European operations and lower operating expenses. Yet, the positives were partly offset by declining portfolio income and weak cash collections from its four sources, namely Americas and Australia Core, Americas Insolvency, Europe Core and Europe Insolvency.
Zacks.com
Can Select Bancorp (SLCT) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Select Bancorp appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
Zacks.com
3 Security and Safety Services Stocks to Beat Industry Woes
The Zacks Security and Safety Services industry is gaining from continued demand for security and safety services, thanks to rising cases of hacking and security breaches in healthcare institutions and other organizations during the pandemic. Product upgrades, enhanced digitization and technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry. However, persistent supply chain woes, especially component shortages, and raw material cost inflation, are weighing significantly on the profitability of companies, thus making the industry’s near-term prospects appear dull.
Zacks.com
National Vision (EYE) Q3 Earnings Top Mark, Margins Down
EYE - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 15 cents for the third quarter of 2022, reflecting a significant 60.5% year-over-year decline from the year-ago reported figure of 45 cents. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The adjustment excludes the impact of...
Zacks.com
Weak Gaming Chip Demand to Hurt NVIDIA (NVDA) Q3 Earnings
NVIDIA Corporation (. NVDA - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 16. NVIDIA impressed investors with its stellar financial performance and experienced robust top and bottom-line growth in the past several quarters. However, the weakening demand for its chips used in gaming and data center end markets has put a break on its growth momentum as depicted from the last reported quarter.
Zacks.com
Home Depot (HD) Beats on Sales & Earnings in Q3, Retains View
HD - Free Report) has posted better-than-expected earnings and sales in third-quarter fiscal 2022. The top and bottom lines also improved year over year. The company’s results have benefitted from strong growth in project-related categories across the business. HD gained from continued strong demand for home improvement projects, robust housing market trends and ongoing investments. HD reiterated the guidance for fiscal 2022.
Zacks.com
Can Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
CGBD - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects...
Zacks.com
Embraer (ERJ) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
ERJ - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per American Depository Share (“ADS”), missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents per ADS. Moreover, the bottom line declined 27.8% from the 18 cents per ADS reported in the prior-year quarter. Total Revenues. Embraer’s third-quarter...
Zacks.com
DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (. XRAY - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 41 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 30.5%. The bottom line declined 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On a GAAP basis, the company incurred a loss of $5.01, reflecting...
Zacks.com
What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q1 Earnings?
ADP - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Oct 26, before market open. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for this announcement. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the fiscal first quarter stands at $4.15...
Zacks.com
Service Properties (SVC) Beats Q3 FFO and Revenue Estimates
SVC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.27 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Monster Beverage (MNST) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
MNST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.45%. A...
Zacks.com
XP Inc.A (XP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
XP Inc.A (. XP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
KULR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com
Genpact's (G) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
G - Free Report) reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, better-than-expected results failed to impress the investors as the stock has shown no significant price change price change since the earnings release on Nov 9. Adjusted EPS (excluding 24...
Zacks.com
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CSSE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.85. This compares to loss of $0.83 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Aramark (ARMK) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
ARMK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.04%. A...
Comments / 0