This mysterious Space Force plane has been in orbit for 900 days
The craft has now been circling the earth for around two and a half years. Boeing SpaceThe small space plane, called the X-37Bm, has been conducting a series of experiments from the upper atmosphere for the last two years.
Phys.org
Final preparations underway for NASA's Moon rocket launch
After two failed attempts this summer, NASA was busy Monday completing final preparations for the launch of its new mega Moon rocket, now scheduled for early Wednesday from Florida. The Artemis 1 mission, a test flight without astronauts, represents the first step in the US space agency's plan to build...
Phys.org
NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch
Third time's the charm? After two failed attempts, NASA plans to launch its new mega Moon rocket early Wednesday from Florida, less than a week after the massive machine withstood a hurricane. "Our time is coming. And we hope that that is on Wednesday," said Mike Sarafin, the manager of...
Phys.org
Phobos surface striations tell a story of its rupturing interior
Phobos, the 22-km diameter innermost moon of Mars, is a groovy body. Unlike its little brother Deimos, Phobos has developed a striking pattern of parallel linear features running across its surface. These grooves are a distinctive global feature of Phobos, not present on Deimos. How they formed has perplexed planetary geologists for over forty years, since they were first imaged in geologic detail by NASA's Viking missions.
Phys.org
Desert dust collected from glacier ice helps document climate change
Researchers from The Ohio State University are using dust trapped in glacier ice in Tibet to document past changes in Earth's intricate climate system—and maybe one day help predict future changes. Their findings suggest that the dust composition in samples collected from different areas and depths of the same...
Phys.org
Cosmic chocolate pralines? General neutron star structure revealed
So far, little is known about the interior of neutron stars, those extremely compact objects that can form after the death of a star. The mass of our sun or even more is compressed into a sphere with the diameter of a large city. Since their discovery more than 60 years ago, scientists have been trying to decipher their structure.
Phys.org
Researchers unveil patterns of species diversity and determinants in temperate forest
The Qinling Mountains, which run east-west and serve as the geographical boundary between northern and southern China as well as the climatic demarcation line between the subtropical and warm temperate zones in China, are of ecological significance in biodiversity study. To determine the underlying causes of the variations of species...
Phys.org
Will Triton finally answer the question 'are we alone?'
We recently examined how and why Saturn's icy moon, Enceladus, could answer the longstanding question: Are we alone? With its interior ocean and geysers of water ice that shoot out tens of kilometers into space that allegedly contains the ingredients for life, this small moon could be a prime target for future astrobiology missions.
Phys.org
Evidence found of ions behaving differently than expected in fusion reactions
A team of researchers at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, in California, has found evidence of ions behaving differently than expected in their fusion reactions. In their paper published in the journal Nature Physics, the group describes their study of ions in the plasma...
Phys.org
Native top-down mass spectrometry reveals role of glycans in protein oligomers
Many proteins contain patterns of sugar molecules (glycans) and are made of several aggregated subunits. This glycosylation and oligomerization has a decisive influence on protein function and must be considered in biopharmaceutical development. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a British team has introduced an approach based on native top-down mass...
Phys.org
New review examines the structural diversity of the endoplasmic reticulum
A new review in Cold Spring Harbor Perspectives in Biology from the Lippincott-Schwartz Lab at HHMI's Janelia Research Campus examines the diverse endoplasmic reticulum structures that have been described by light and electron microscopy. The ER is a continuous, highly dynamic membrane compartment crucial for numerous basic cellular functions. It...
