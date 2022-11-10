ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Final preparations underway for NASA's Moon rocket launch

After two failed attempts this summer, NASA was busy Monday completing final preparations for the launch of its new mega Moon rocket, now scheduled for early Wednesday from Florida. The Artemis 1 mission, a test flight without astronauts, represents the first step in the US space agency's plan to build...
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch

Third time's the charm? After two failed attempts, NASA plans to launch its new mega Moon rocket early Wednesday from Florida, less than a week after the massive machine withstood a hurricane. "Our time is coming. And we hope that that is on Wednesday," said Mike Sarafin, the manager of...
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Phobos surface striations tell a story of its rupturing interior

Phobos, the 22-km diameter innermost moon of Mars, is a groovy body. Unlike its little brother Deimos, Phobos has developed a striking pattern of parallel linear features running across its surface. These grooves are a distinctive global feature of Phobos, not present on Deimos. How they formed has perplexed planetary geologists for over forty years, since they were first imaged in geologic detail by NASA's Viking missions.
Phys.org

Desert dust collected from glacier ice helps document climate change

Researchers from The Ohio State University are using dust trapped in glacier ice in Tibet to document past changes in Earth's intricate climate system—and maybe one day help predict future changes. Their findings suggest that the dust composition in samples collected from different areas and depths of the same...
Phys.org

Cosmic chocolate pralines? General neutron star structure revealed

So far, little is known about the interior of neutron stars, those extremely compact objects that can form after the death of a star. The mass of our sun or even more is compressed into a sphere with the diameter of a large city. Since their discovery more than 60 years ago, scientists have been trying to decipher their structure.
Phys.org

Researchers unveil patterns of species diversity and determinants in temperate forest

The Qinling Mountains, which run east-west and serve as the geographical boundary between northern and southern China as well as the climatic demarcation line between the subtropical and warm temperate zones in China, are of ecological significance in biodiversity study. To determine the underlying causes of the variations of species...
Phys.org

Will Triton finally answer the question 'are we alone?'

We recently examined how and why Saturn's icy moon, Enceladus, could answer the longstanding question: Are we alone? With its interior ocean and geysers of water ice that shoot out tens of kilometers into space that allegedly contains the ingredients for life, this small moon could be a prime target for future astrobiology missions.
Phys.org

Native top-down mass spectrometry reveals role of glycans in protein oligomers

Many proteins contain patterns of sugar molecules (glycans) and are made of several aggregated subunits. This glycosylation and oligomerization has a decisive influence on protein function and must be considered in biopharmaceutical development. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, a British team has introduced an approach based on native top-down mass...
Phys.org

New review examines the structural diversity of the endoplasmic reticulum

A new review in Cold Spring Harbor Perspectives in Biology from the Lippincott-Schwartz Lab at HHMI's Janelia Research Campus examines the diverse endoplasmic reticulum structures that have been described by light and electron microscopy. The ER is a continuous, highly dynamic membrane compartment crucial for numerous basic cellular functions. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy