Anita Baker To Embark On Nationwide Tour For The First Time Since 1995

The Songstress tour, named after Anita Baker’s eponymous 1983 debut album, will celebrate her award-winning 40 years in the music industry and the musician recently securing the rights to her masters.

The scope of the tour includes 15 cities throughout the majority of 2023, from Feb. 11 to Dec. 23, and will be the R&B icon’s first full tour in over 27 years.

Getting her start in the late 1970s with the funk band Chapter 8, Baker released her first solo album, The Songstress , in 1983.

Following the 1986 release of her platinum-selling sophomore album, Rapture , many fans grew to love the crooner’s alluring music.

Rapture ‘s hits included the single “Sweet Love,” which landed the performer one of her eight total Grammys.

The contralto singer’s also been honored with many other accolades, and has achieved four platinum albums and two gold albums thanks to her impressive vocal range.

Baker’s upcoming nationwide tour is the successor to the Rhythm of Love tour, which started in 1994 and ended the following year.

“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!! Gonna, bring some new music and some special guests, too,” the talent said in a statement shared with MADAMENOIRE .

Citi card members can access presale tickets from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16 through the Citi Entertainment program .

All other ticket sales for The Songstress Tour begin on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.