18-year-old faces charges for allegedly threatening NJ synagogues

SOUTH JERSEY (KYW Newsradio) —Federal authorities announced the arrest of a teenager they believe was behind threats of violence against New Jersey synagogues.

The threats, which prompted a warning from the FBI, were allegedly posted online by 18-year-old Omar Alkattoul on Nov. 1.

According to Philip Sellinger, U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, Alkattoul, a self-proclaimed Muslim from Sayreville, New Jersey, posted the manifesto stating, “The Jews support terror against the muslimeen and they always have.”

Court papers allege he used a social media app to send someone a link to a document called "When Swords Collide.”

Within the document, Alkattoul stated, he “targeted a synagogue for a really good reason according to [himself] and a lot of Muslims who have a brain.”

Alkattoul is being charged with one count of transmitting a threat and is scheduled for his first appearance in federal court in Newark on Thursday. The maximum penalty for this charge is five years in prison.

Sellinger said his office will use whatever resources are available to protect Jewish people and all people in New Jersey from threats of violence.

“There is nothing the U.S. Attorney’s Office takes more seriously than threats to our communities of faith and places of worship,” Sellinger said. “Protection of these communities is core to this office’s mission.”