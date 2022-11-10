ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Abbott Elementary’ Scores Record Ratings For An ABC Comedy

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago

Abbott Elementary proves to remain a fan-favorite comedy as the second season continues. According to Deadline , the Quinta Brunson -created series ushered in record ratings for ABC. The outlet reported the season two premiere is “now ABC’s highest-rated comedy telecast in three years,” since the Modern Family series finale.

According to the data, after 35 days of multi-platform viewing, the episode counted an additional audience of 7.5 million, which is more than double its 2.9 million live+same day viewers. Abbott Elementary ‘s second season opener also debuted higher than the series’ initial premiere, garnering 44% more total viewers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zpKKb_0j67QCbr00
Quinta Brunson attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Although Abbott Elementary is well on its way to classic sitcom status, Brunson is sure not to be blinded by success.

“On one hand, I’m super happy to represent very positive things to people,” the 32-year-old multihyphenate shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “It makes me feel humbled and grateful. I try not to live in it too much because I think it’s a trap. I think perfection is a trap and I think branding’s a trap. But you can’t really control how people see you, good or bad. And so I don’t want to try. I really just want to make a good TV show .”

Elsewhere in the interview, Brunson explained how she is managing the workload of the second season, which has double the amount episodes as the first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WkcHr_0j67QCbr00

“It’s job security for a lot of people for a long time. It’s more Abbott for people to watch! But I was like, ‘F**k, that’s so much TV!’ ( Laughs .) It’s not a concern of producing all of these stories — it’s about making sure that things run smoothly, trying to make sure my cast and I don’t burn out. Because it is a lot.”

The Emmy Award-winning comedy stars Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph , Tyler James Williams , Janelle James , Chris Perfetti, and Lisa Ann Walter. A cast of colorful students and quirky secondary characters such as Brunson’s on-screen boyfriend played by Zack Fox , make the mockumentary-style show a weekly must-see.

Watch a teaser for the current season below.

