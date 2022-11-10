ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter’s new verification system draws mixed reaction

By Steven Masso
 5 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Twitter’s new $7.99 subscription service that gives users a blue checkmark has received mixed reactions.

Twitter Blue became available to users in the United States and Canada on Wednesday, adding an array of new blue checkmarks across the platform.

“Accounts that receive the blue checkmark as part of a Twitter Blue subscription will not undergo review to confirm that they meet the active, notable and authentic criteria that was used in the previous process,” Twitter said in a news release.

For some, the subscription has been received positively — and for others, not so much.

Dr. Jesse Morse (@DrJesseMorse), tweeted that it was the “best $8 I ever spent.”

“I’ve been trying to get verified for 4 years,” Morse tweeted. “They’ve denied my application every time. No reason ever given.”

Dr. Brian Sutterer (@BrianSuttererMD) also purchased the subscription, but quickly began to regret it.

“Ok this verification for everyone thing is too much right now… I regret it,” Sutterer tweeted. “Cancelled my subscription, trying to figure out if I can turn off the check mark.”

The new verification system has also created issues with impersonation.

A tweet from the account @KINGJamez, displaying the same profile picture of Lebron James and with a newly acquired blue checkmark, duped several sports reporters.

“I am officially requesting a trade,” the tweet from the fake Lebron stated. “Thank you #LakersNation for all the support through the years. Onto bigger and better things! #TheKidfromAkron #ImComingHome.”

Esther Crawford, Twitter’s Director of Product Management, announced Tuesday that Twitter will also roll out an “official” label, which shows as a grey checkmark under a user’s profile. After the feature was rolled out, it was quickly shut down.

“I just killed it,” Elon Musk tweeted in reference to the second checkmark. “Blue check will be the great leveler.”

In an update, Twitter said they will not add the official label, but instead will go after accounts using deception or impersonating others “aggressively.”

