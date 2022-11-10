Read full article on original website
Kate Winslet gives mother $20,000 to fund disabled child's soaring electricity bill
Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet has donated £17,000 ($20,000) to a mother facing astronomical home energy bills to operate her disabled daughter's life-support equipment. Carolynne Hunter's 12-year-old daughter Freya has cerebral palsy as well as other severe health problems and disabilities. She relies on receiving oxygen for chronic breathing problems and receives 24-hour at-home nursing care.
