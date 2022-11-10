ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

NBC Miami

Federal Appeals Court Blocks Biden Student Debt Relief Program Nationwide

A federal appeals court issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program. The ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis came after six states argued in a lawsuit that the program threatens their future tax revenues and circumvents congressional authority.
