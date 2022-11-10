Read full article on original website
Related
'A Christmas Story' house is up for sale, price not yet revealed
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, autos, military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
Michigan reports 12,860 new COVID-19 cases, 123 deaths over past week
The Michigan health department reported 12,860 COVID-19 cases over the last week, an average of 1,837 cases per day. There also were 123 new reported deaths over the last week. Michigan now has a total of 2,920,679 cases and 39,697 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, as of Tuesday. This includes both confirmed and probable cases. ...
NBC Miami
Customer Says Popular Online Car Dealer Is Falling Short of Company Promise
Carvana is a popular online car dealer that promises customers peace of mind when it comes to their new rides. But some people are complaining Carvana is not living up to this promise. “I saw some ads on television and said, maybe I will try Carvana,” Michael Brennan said.
NBC Miami
Federal Appeals Court Blocks Biden Student Debt Relief Program Nationwide
A federal appeals court issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program. The ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis came after six states argued in a lawsuit that the program threatens their future tax revenues and circumvents congressional authority.
Comments / 0