ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Singer Pink to bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pink will bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Great American Ball Park next summer. She'll perform at the ballpark on July 26. In fact, all of Pink's shows for this tour will be at ballparks and stadiums. Special guests will be Brandi Carlile. Grouplove and KidCutUp. Tickets...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincy's Hottest Properties Episode 31

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, is the host of "Cincy's Hottest Properties". Tune in every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Ryan will feature local insights into buying and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati bar debuts its own soccer pitch as part of revamp

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - After just more than a year in business, a bar across the street from FC Cincinnati's home TQL Stadium has made a host of upgrades, including installing its own miniature soccer pitch. The Pitch, which opened at 1430 Central Parkway in May 2021, has debuted...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

828 Logistics to host career fair on Nov. 15

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 is a proud sponsor of an education and career fair on November 15 from 1 p.m. to 4p .m. at the Sharonville Convention Center. Jon Haines and Evan Hill with 828 Logistics share details.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

Ice rink in Lawrenceburg park opens for the season

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Ice rinks are opening all over the Tri-State. Lawrenceburg's ice rink in Todd Creech Park is officially open. There's a protective roof over the rink so people can enjoy it in all kinds of weather. There's also a fire pit nearby where you can warm up. An $8 admission includes skate rental with discounts for kids.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

Jewish Community Center raises money with 'Oy Vey' 5K

AMBERLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Jewish Community Center in Amberley held its third annual "Oy Vey" 5K. It began at at the JCC off Ridge Road Sunday morning. The event raises money for sports and recreation programs at "The J" -- a community center and fitness facility.
AMBERLEY, OH
WKRC

Police looking for missing woman showing early signs of dementia

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are looking for a missing College Hill woman showing early signs of dementia. Karen Holder was last seen on Nov. 2 and family members have been unable to contact her. The 70-year-old is 5'2" and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police believe she...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'It's absolutely vital': Miami student partners with Grant Us Hope for suicide prevention

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A Miami University student is sharing her own personal struggles to make sure no one feels alone on campus. Lexi Fields' work comes at a time when suicide remains a leading cause of death among young people. She partnered with the nonprofit, Grant Us Hope, to create Miami Hope on Miami University’s campus. It’s a collegiate version of Hope Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program.
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Ursuline wins OHSAA Division I state volleyball title

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ursuline Academy captured the OHSAA Division I state volleyball championship trophy on Saturday with a four-set victory over Rocky River Magnificat. The match was played at Irvin J. Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton. The Lions won dropped the first set 21-25 before rebounding to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

UC guard DeJulius named AAC Player of the Week

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati's 3-0 start to the men's basketball season got even better with the announcement of David DeJulius as the AAC's Player of the Week. DeJulius, a grad student and Detroit native, led UC in scoring (21.3 ppg), three-point shooting (78 percent), assists (11) and steals (6). He had 22- and 24-point games, giving him four 20-pointers over his last six games dating back to last year, and 12 since the start of that season. The Preseason All-Conference guard leads the AAC in three-point percentage, is second in the AAC in scoring (with seven more FGs than anyone else) and fifth in assist-turnover ratio.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Million Dollar Listing: 'Private oasis' on 48 acres in NKY

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A custom-built home surrounded by 48 acres of nature recently went on the market in Northern Kentucky. The home, located at 2820 Beaver Road in Union, is listed at $2.85 million. Lee Robinson and Britt Langman, both with Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty, are marketing the home.
UNION, KY
WKRC

December feels: Snow, cold temperatures in fall forecast again

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Winter-like cold is here and, unfortunately, it looks like it is here to stay. Temperatures only rebound into the low 40s on Monday under mostly sunny skies ahead of the next weathermaker. The Tuesday/Wednesday system will bring in a spotty wintry mix of rain and snow flakes Tuesday with better chances for light snow late Wednesday into Thursday. Light accumulations up to an inch are possible.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Survey shows which college majors are the most regretted

CINCINNATI (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - Most people have regrets, and a new survey is showing which college majors graduates regret the most. The survey from ZipRecruiter shows 44% of job-seekers right now say they regret their college major. The most-regretted major, according to the survey, was journalism, followed by sociology and liberal arts.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

NKU knocks off UC Clermont for first win of season

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) – The Northern Kentucky men's basketball squad got its first victory of the 2022-23 season, blowing out visiting UC Clermont, 89-49, at Truist Arena on Saturday afternoon. Marques Warrick paced the Norse offense with a game-high 26 points on a 10-of-20 performance from the field,...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy