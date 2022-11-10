Read full article on original website
WKRC
Singer Pink to bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Pink will bring her Summer Carnival Tour to Great American Ball Park next summer. She'll perform at the ballpark on July 26. In fact, all of Pink's shows for this tour will be at ballparks and stadiums. Special guests will be Brandi Carlile. Grouplove and KidCutUp. Tickets...
WKRC
HYPE Hamilton holds 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' viewing, hopes film inspires teens
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local nonprofit aimed towards empowering youth is kicking off a new mentorship program for young men. Saturday afternoon, 150 Hamilton students got to watch “Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to "Black Panther," for free. Leaders hope the new movie will inspire teens. “It was...
WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Properties Episode 31
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for First Community Mortgage in Greater Cincinnati, is the host of "Cincy's Hottest Properties". Tune in every Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Ryan will feature local insights into buying and...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: 'Big baby' Sci-fi needs a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sci-fi is a terrier mix who is as "sweet as can be", according to Ray Anderson at Cincinnati Animal CARE. She is good with other dogs and needs a forever home.
WKRC
Cincinnati bar debuts its own soccer pitch as part of revamp
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - After just more than a year in business, a bar across the street from FC Cincinnati's home TQL Stadium has made a host of upgrades, including installing its own miniature soccer pitch. The Pitch, which opened at 1430 Central Parkway in May 2021, has debuted...
WKRC
828 Logistics to host career fair on Nov. 15
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 is a proud sponsor of an education and career fair on November 15 from 1 p.m. to 4p .m. at the Sharonville Convention Center. Jon Haines and Evan Hill with 828 Logistics share details.
WKRC
Ice rink in Lawrenceburg park opens for the season
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Ice rinks are opening all over the Tri-State. Lawrenceburg's ice rink in Todd Creech Park is officially open. There's a protective roof over the rink so people can enjoy it in all kinds of weather. There's also a fire pit nearby where you can warm up. An $8 admission includes skate rental with discounts for kids.
WKRC
Jewish Community Center raises money with 'Oy Vey' 5K
AMBERLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Jewish Community Center in Amberley held its third annual "Oy Vey" 5K. It began at at the JCC off Ridge Road Sunday morning. The event raises money for sports and recreation programs at "The J" -- a community center and fitness facility.
WKRC
Police looking for missing woman showing early signs of dementia
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are looking for a missing College Hill woman showing early signs of dementia. Karen Holder was last seen on Nov. 2 and family members have been unable to contact her. The 70-year-old is 5'2" and 210 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police believe she...
WKRC
'It's absolutely vital': Miami student partners with Grant Us Hope for suicide prevention
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A Miami University student is sharing her own personal struggles to make sure no one feels alone on campus. Lexi Fields' work comes at a time when suicide remains a leading cause of death among young people. She partnered with the nonprofit, Grant Us Hope, to create Miami Hope on Miami University’s campus. It’s a collegiate version of Hope Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program.
WKRC
Indianapolis developer to build apartments near former Beach Waterpark property
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Indianapolis-based developer with a presence in Cincinnati is planning to build an apartment community near the former Beach Waterpark. Milhaus plans to begin work on a 223-unit apartment community in Mason in the first quarter of 2023, Milhaus Vice President of Development Brad Vogelsmeier...
WKRC
Local woman revisits brother's kidnapping and murder 19 years later
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The kidnapping and murder of a West Side man still haunts his family almost two decades later. Sunday marked 19 years since Michael Worsham’s body was found in a North Fairmount neighborhood, and detectives appear to be no closer to finding his killer. “Here it...
WKRC
Ursuline wins OHSAA Division I state volleyball title
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ursuline Academy captured the OHSAA Division I state volleyball championship trophy on Saturday with a four-set victory over Rocky River Magnificat. The match was played at Irvin J. Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton. The Lions won dropped the first set 21-25 before rebounding to...
WKRC
UC guard DeJulius named AAC Player of the Week
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati's 3-0 start to the men's basketball season got even better with the announcement of David DeJulius as the AAC's Player of the Week. DeJulius, a grad student and Detroit native, led UC in scoring (21.3 ppg), three-point shooting (78 percent), assists (11) and steals (6). He had 22- and 24-point games, giving him four 20-pointers over his last six games dating back to last year, and 12 since the start of that season. The Preseason All-Conference guard leads the AAC in three-point percentage, is second in the AAC in scoring (with seven more FGs than anyone else) and fifth in assist-turnover ratio.
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: 'Private oasis' on 48 acres in NKY
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A custom-built home surrounded by 48 acres of nature recently went on the market in Northern Kentucky. The home, located at 2820 Beaver Road in Union, is listed at $2.85 million. Lee Robinson and Britt Langman, both with Robinson Sotheby’s International Realty, are marketing the home.
WKRC
'It's not fair': Gun violence forces youth football league to cancel championship games
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Gun shots rang out Sunday afternoon in the West End near Willard Stargel Stadium, sending youth football players, parents, and coaches looking for cover. The gun violence forced the league to cancel its championship games. It's also the second time a shooting has plagued one...
WKRC
December feels: Snow, cold temperatures in fall forecast again
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Winter-like cold is here and, unfortunately, it looks like it is here to stay. Temperatures only rebound into the low 40s on Monday under mostly sunny skies ahead of the next weathermaker. The Tuesday/Wednesday system will bring in a spotty wintry mix of rain and snow flakes Tuesday with better chances for light snow late Wednesday into Thursday. Light accumulations up to an inch are possible.
WKRC
Charges to be filed against man who allegedly brought box cutters onto CVG flight
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Charges are expected to be filed at any time against the man accused of bringing two box cutters on board a flight from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Tampa, and then allegedly threatening to stab passengers and crew members with them. Lillian Hoffman was one...
WKRC
Survey shows which college majors are the most regretted
CINCINNATI (WKRC/CNN/CNN Newsource) - Most people have regrets, and a new survey is showing which college majors graduates regret the most. The survey from ZipRecruiter shows 44% of job-seekers right now say they regret their college major. The most-regretted major, according to the survey, was journalism, followed by sociology and liberal arts.
WKRC
NKU knocks off UC Clermont for first win of season
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) – The Northern Kentucky men's basketball squad got its first victory of the 2022-23 season, blowing out visiting UC Clermont, 89-49, at Truist Arena on Saturday afternoon. Marques Warrick paced the Norse offense with a game-high 26 points on a 10-of-20 performance from the field,...
