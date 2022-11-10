ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Jessica Parker Steps Into Fall in Plaid Coat, Cardigan & Oxfords for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

By Aaron Royce
 5 days ago
Sarah Jessica Parker was cozily dressed as Carrie Bradshaw to film “And Just Like That…” in New York today.

While walking through downtown Manhattan, Parker wore a long magenta silk dress. Her maxi-length pleated piece included a crinkled texture with a paneled bodice, overlaid with a knee-length black and gray knit cardigan. Bringing her ensemble a fall-worthy finish was a dark brown herringbone wool coat overlaid with a pin and gray plaid pattern, as well as a clear beaded necklace, crystal stud earrings and a black velvet clutch trimmed in metallic gold leather.

When it came to footwear, Parker laced into a formal set of Oxfords. Her black and white leather pair featured a lace-up silhouette with almond-shaped toes, as well as short heels and paneled perforations for a dapper finish. The set proved an eclectic base for her attire — fitting, given Bradshaw’s renowned eclectic sense of style — while remaining practical for walking outdoors.

Bradshaw’s outside attire follows Parker’s viral outing last month, wearing a new ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago : the strapless gold and white Vivienne Westwood “Cloud” wedding gown from the 2008 “Sex and the City” film, paired with teal pointed-toe slingback pumps.

Parker’s outfit is her latest public ensemble as Bradshaw from the dramatic comedy show’s second season, which has begun filming throughout New York City this month. Her first — which went instantly viral — featured archival 2008 Dior Extreme Gladiator sandals and a zippered cargo jumpsuit, paired with J.W. Anderson’s pigeon-shaped clutch. As for what Carrie and co. will wear in the rest of season 2? We [can’t] help but wonder…though all will surely be revealed when filming continues in Manhattan this fall.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrities arriving at the “And Just Like That…” season 1 premiere.

